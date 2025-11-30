1400 drones, 1100 KABs, and 66 missiles across Ukraine in just one week - Zelenskyy cited the grim statistics of Russian attacks after the strike on Vyshhorod

$42.190.00
48.870.00
ukenru
07:27 AM • 1714 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
November 29, 06:27 PM • 14836 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 26548 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 21968 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 21773 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 20889 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
November 29, 12:33 PM • 16284 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
November 29, 12:07 PM • 15909 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
November 29, 11:00 AM • 14431 views
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
November 29, 10:28 AM • 15031 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3m/s
91%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Vyshhorod, Kyiv region, a multi-story building is on fire due to an attack by Russian UAVs - OVANovember 29, 10:31 PM • 4136 views
Zelenskyy to visit Paris for meeting with Macron: date and agenda of visit revealedNovember 29, 11:02 PM • 5908 views
The "Golden Hare," which treasure hunters sought worldwide, has been "sold at auction."PhotoNovember 29, 11:33 PM • 4886 views
US closes airspace over Venezuela: Caracas respondsNovember 30, 12:05 AM • 6508 views
Missile strike on Vyshhorod: rescuers released footage of a fire in a high-rise buildingVideoNovember 30, 01:06 AM • 3288 views
Publications
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 19866 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 69523 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 54508 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 62380 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 60946 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Emmanuel Macron
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Vyshhorod
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 19866 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 37267 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 54784 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 74317 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 105982 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
The New York Times

1400 drones, 1100 KABs, and 66 missiles across Ukraine in just one week - Zelenskyy cited the grim statistics of Russian attacks after the strike on Vyshhorod

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

In Vyshhorod, Kyiv region, the consequences of the night attack are being eliminated; many residential buildings have been damaged, and there are dead and wounded. President Zelenskyy noted that the Russians used almost 1400 attack drones, 1100 guided aerial bombs, and 66 missiles during the week.

1400 drones, 1100 KABs, and 66 missiles across Ukraine in just one week - Zelenskyy cited the grim statistics of Russian attacks after the strike on Vyshhorod

In Vyshhorod, Kyiv region, the aftermath of the night attack is being eliminated. Many residential buildings have been damaged, and there are dead and wounded. President Zelenskyy recalled the massive shelling throughout the week, during which the Russians used hundreds of KABs, drones, and missiles. The head of state stated this on his Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details 

Russia attacked Vyshhorod with attack drones at night. Significant damage to residential buildings was recorded in the city. 19 wounded are known, including children. One person died.

There are also wounded as a result of attacks in Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions. Odesa, Sumy, and Kherson regions came under attack.

This week alone, the Russians used almost 1,400 attack drones, 1,100 guided aerial bombs, and 66 missiles against our people. That is why every day we must strengthen Ukraine's resilience. Missiles and air defense systems are needed, and it is equally important to actively work with partners for peace. Real, reliable solutions are needed to help end the war.

- emphasized Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Recall

In Vyshhorod, Kyiv region, the number of victims of the Russian missile attack increased to 19 people, including four children. One person died, 11 were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity.

Alla Kiosak

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Vyshhorod
Kherson Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine