1400 drones, 1100 KABs, and 66 missiles across Ukraine in just one week - Zelenskyy cited the grim statistics of Russian attacks after the strike on Vyshhorod

In Vyshhorod, Kyiv region, the aftermath of the night attack is being eliminated. Many residential buildings have been damaged, and there are dead and wounded. President Zelenskyy recalled the massive shelling throughout the week, during which the Russians used hundreds of KABs, drones, and missiles. The head of state stated this on his Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

Russia attacked Vyshhorod with attack drones at night. Significant damage to residential buildings was recorded in the city. 19 wounded are known, including children. One person died.

There are also wounded as a result of attacks in Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions. Odesa, Sumy, and Kherson regions came under attack.

This week alone, the Russians used almost 1,400 attack drones, 1,100 guided aerial bombs, and 66 missiles against our people. That is why every day we must strengthen Ukraine's resilience. Missiles and air defense systems are needed, and it is equally important to actively work with partners for peace. Real, reliable solutions are needed to help end the war. - emphasized Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Recall

In Vyshhorod, Kyiv region, the number of victims of the Russian missile attack increased to 19 people, including four children. One person died, 11 were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity.