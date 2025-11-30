In Vyshhorod, the number of victims of the Russian attack has increased: 19 injured and one dead person - OVA

After the Russian missile strike on Vyshhorod, the number of casualties continues to rise – local authorities are clarifying data and coordinating assistance to residents who have lost their homes or been injured. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, writes UNN.

Details

The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, reported that as of this morning, the number of injured has increased to 19 people, including four children.

11 people have been hospitalized with injuries of varying severity – from burns and shrapnel wounds to limb injuries and poisoning by combustion products. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance.

Kalashnyk also confirmed that one man died, expressing condolences to his family and friends. The fire in the multi-story building, caused by the strike, has been extinguished, and psychologists and all emergency services are working at the scene.

Local authorities, together with the Regional Military Administration, are arranging temporary resettlement for those evacuated. As a result of the attack, two more multi-story buildings, 14 private homes, an enterprise, and seven cars were damaged.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that as a result of the missile strike on Vyshhorod, a fire broke out in a multi-story building from the 1st to the 6th floor, and fires and destruction of private houses were recorded.