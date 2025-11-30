In Vyshhorod, Kyiv region, a multi-story building is on fire due to an attack by Russian UAVs - OVA
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of November 30, the Kyiv region was attacked by drones, as a result of which a multi-story building in Vyshhorod caught fire. In addition, a private house was destroyed and a fire broke out at an enterprise.
On the night of Sunday, November 30, Kyiv region suffered another enemy drone attack. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk, informs UNN.
Details
According to him, people's homes were under attack.
Unfortunately, in Vyshhorod, as a result of the attack, a high-rise building is on fire. Rescuers, police and medics are working at the scene
He said that a private house was also destroyed, and a fire broke out on the territory of an enterprise.
More detailed information later. The air raid alert continues. I ask everyone to stay in safe places
Meanwhile, local public pages report that the enemy attacked the Vyshhorod market "Naberezhny". A fire broke out in a nearby building after the attack.
Recall
Three people who were wounded during the enemy attack on the region on November 29 remain in hospitals in Kyiv region.
