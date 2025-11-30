$42.190.00
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 15585 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 14604 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 15154 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 15805 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
November 29, 12:33 PM • 14172 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
November 29, 12:07 PM • 14214 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
November 29, 11:00 AM • 13797 views
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
November 29, 10:28 AM • 14455 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities
November 29, 08:59 AM • 14840 views
Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized
In Vyshhorod, Kyiv region, a multi-story building is on fire due to an attack by Russian UAVs - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 786 views

On the night of November 30, the Kyiv region was attacked by drones, as a result of which a multi-story building in Vyshhorod caught fire. In addition, a private house was destroyed and a fire broke out at an enterprise.

In Vyshhorod, Kyiv region, a multi-story building is on fire due to an attack by Russian UAVs - OVA

On the night of Sunday, November 30, Kyiv region suffered another enemy drone attack. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, people's homes were under attack.

Unfortunately, in Vyshhorod, as a result of the attack, a high-rise building is on fire. Rescuers, police and medics are working at the scene

- Kalashnyk wrote.

He said that a private house was also destroyed, and a fire broke out on the territory of an enterprise.

More detailed information later. The air raid alert continues. I ask everyone to stay in safe places

- called the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

Meanwhile, local public pages report that the enemy attacked the Vyshhorod market "Naberezhny". A fire broke out in a nearby building after the attack.

Recall

Three people who were wounded during the enemy attack on the region on November 29 remain in hospitals in Kyiv region.

