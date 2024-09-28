A motorcyclist was killed in a fatal accident in Stari Petrivtsi

The police of Kyiv region are investigating a fatal accident in Staryi Petrivtsi. This was reported by the Kyiv Region Police, according to UNN.

Details

On September 27, a road accident occurred in the village of Stari Petrivtsi, Vyshgorod district, killing a motorcyclist. The accident occurred at an intersection when a truck hit a two-wheeler.

Previously, a 31-year-old driver of a MAN truck, moving toward the village of Liutizh, collided with a Honda motorcycle driven by a 34-year-old resident of Kyiv, who was traveling in the opposite direction, while making a left turn.

Unfortunately, the motorcyclist died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

