A fatal accident occurred on Stolychne Highway: a Ford and a Mercedes minibus collided

A fatal accident involving a car and a minibus has occurred on Stolychne Highway in Kyiv, police are establishing the circumstances, the Kyiv police department reported, UNN reports.

Details

The accident occurred on Stolychne Highway in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, involving a Ford car and a Mercedes minibus. Photos from the scene released by the police show that the minibus rolled over on its side.

"As a result of the accident, the driver of the car was killed, the driver and passengers of the minibus were injured," the police said.

The accident was reported to the police at 12:35 a.m., according to the report.

"The circumstances of the accident are being established," the statement said.

