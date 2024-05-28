Since the beginning of the year, more than 800 Ukrainians have died in road accidents: what was the most common cause of accidents

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 32545 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 99156 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143224 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147967 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243199 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172705 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164266 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148142 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221761 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112996 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 52901 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 72567 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109579 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 45043 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 79155 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243199 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221761 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208133 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234080 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221109 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 32563 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 23156 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 28727 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109579 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112356 views
Since the beginning of the year, more than 800 Ukrainians have died in road accidents: what was the most common cause of accidents

Since the beginning of the year, more than 800 Ukrainians have died in road accidents: what was the most common cause of accidents

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18091 views

In the first four months of 2024, 6,475 road accidents occurred in Ukraine, resulting in 813 deaths and 8,155 injuries, which is 6.3% more than in the same period in 2023.

In the first four months of the year, according to the patrol police, there were 6,475 traffic accidents in Ukraine, killing 813 people and injuring 8,155. This is 6.3% more than in the same period in 2023, according to the Ukravtoprom association, UNN reports.

Details

In the first four months of this year, 813 people died and 8155 were injured in road accidents in Ukraine, according to information from the patrol police, Ukravtoprom reports.

Compared to the same period in 2023, the number of accidents with fatalities and/or injuries increased by 6.3%, reaching 6,475 cases.

What caused the accidents:

  • exceeding the safe speed limit was the leading cause of death in road accidents, killing 430 people; 
  • the second most common cause of death in accidents is improper maneuvering, which resulted in 136 deaths; 
  • The third most common cause of death for 38 people was pedestrians crossing the road in the wrong places.

The most frequent types of road accidents with fatalities and/or injuries include:

  • Collisions: 2660 cases. 
  • Pedestrian accidents: 1862 incidents. 
  • Running over an obstacle: 858 incidents. 
  • Overturning of vehicles: 539 cases. 
  • Attacks on cyclists: 296 incidents.

Recall

The Svyatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv has extended until July 21 the detention of judge Oleksiy Tandyr, who is suspected of committing a fatal road accident while intoxicated, which resulted in the death of a National Guard officer.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Crimes and emergencies
national-guard-of-ukraineNational Guard of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

