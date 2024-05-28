Since the beginning of the year, more than 800 Ukrainians have died in road accidents: what was the most common cause of accidents

In the first four months of the year, according to the patrol police, there were 6,475 traffic accidents in Ukraine, killing 813 people and injuring 8,155. This is 6.3% more than in the same period in 2023, according to the Ukravtoprom association, UNN reports.

In the first four months of this year, 813 people died and 8155 were injured in road accidents in Ukraine, according to information from the patrol police, Ukravtoprom reports.

Compared to the same period in 2023, the number of accidents with fatalities and/or injuries increased by 6.3%, reaching 6,475 cases.

What caused the accidents:

exceeding the safe speed limit was the leading cause of death in road accidents, killing 430 people;

the second most common cause of death in accidents is improper maneuvering, which resulted in 136 deaths;

The third most common cause of death for 38 people was pedestrians crossing the road in the wrong places.

The most frequent types of road accidents with fatalities and/or injuries include:

Collisions: 2660 cases.

Pedestrian accidents: 1862 incidents.

Running over an obstacle: 858 incidents.

Overturning of vehicles: 539 cases.

Attacks on cyclists: 296 incidents.

The Svyatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv has extended until July 21 the detention of judge Oleksiy Tandyr, who is suspected of committing a fatal road accident while intoxicated, which resulted in the death of a National Guard officer.