In the Kyiv region, a man died from electric shock while fishing

Kyiv region police are investigating the circumstances of an accident in which a man died from electric shock while fishing. This is reported by UNN referring to the Kyiv region police.

Details

In the village of Huta-Mezhyhirska, a man was fatally electrocuted while fishing. Medics reported the incident to the police," the statement said.

According to preliminary data, a 35-year-old resident of Vyshgorod, together with a friend, was on the shore of a reservoir, where he was fishing using a fishing rod. The man went into the water and, while casting the tackle, hooked the wires of the power line with a part of the fishing equipment.

As a result of an electric shock caused by high voltage, the victim died at the scene before the arrival of the emergency medical team - the police said.

Addition

Two 12-year-old boys were electrocuted after climbing onto the roof of a freight car in the Chernihiv region. Rescuers promptly removed the children from the car and handed them over to medics.

At a railway station in the Volyn region, a child was electrocuted when he climbed onto a tank car. Rescuers removed the victim and handed him over to medics, the child is conscious.