January 6, 07:00 PM • 16230 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 32957 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 111490 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
January 6, 11:40 AM • 177428 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
January 6, 09:58 AM • 70312 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
January 6, 08:46 AM • 83719 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 64610 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 85273 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 164610 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 64809 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
13 cars collide in Kyiv: traffic towards Vyshhorod complicated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

Due to a road accident involving 13 cars on Dniprovodska Street in Kyiv, traffic towards the city of Vyshhorod is complicated. Patrol officers have organized a detour via the oncoming lane.

13 cars collide in Kyiv: traffic towards Vyshhorod complicated

In Kyiv, amid worsening weather conditions, a road accident involving 13 cars occurred, complicating traffic in the direction of Vyshhorod, the capital's patrol police reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Due to a road accident involving 13 cars on Dniprovodska Street, traffic is complicated in the direction of Vyshhorod.

- reported the patrol police.

At the scene, patrol officers, as indicated, organized a detour via the oncoming lane.

Drivers were urged to take this information into account when planning their route.

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
Vyshhorod
Kyiv