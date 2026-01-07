13 cars collide in Kyiv: traffic towards Vyshhorod complicated

In Kyiv, amid worsening weather conditions, a road accident involving 13 cars occurred, complicating traffic in the direction of Vyshhorod, the capital's patrol police reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Due to a road accident involving 13 cars on Dniprovodska Street, traffic is complicated in the direction of Vyshhorod. - reported the patrol police.

At the scene, patrol officers, as indicated, organized a detour via the oncoming lane.

Drivers were urged to take this information into account when planning their route.

