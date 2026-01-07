Trolleybus and car traffic stopped on Sofiivska Street in Kyiv: road damage reported

In Kyiv, trolleybus and car traffic on Sofiivska Street has been temporarily stopped due to road damage, the Kyiv City State Administration reported on social media on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"On Sofiivska Street, trolleybus and car traffic has been temporarily suspended due to damage to the road surface on the roadway," the report says.

It is noted that trolleybuses temporarily run to Lukyanivska metro station and Povitroflotskyi overpass.

"Emergency services are inspecting the area and will soon begin emergency repair work to restore traffic as soon as possible. Large-sized equipment will be involved in the work area," the Kyiv City State Administration said.

The patrol police, as noted, were involved to ensure control over traffic organization and safety.

Addition

In Kyiv, on January 7, fog is expected, visibility 300-500 m, black ice on the roads (level I of danger, yellow). Also, forecasters predict cloudiness, light wet snow at night, moderate wet snow during the day. North-easterly wind, 5-10 m/s. Temperature at night and during the day 0-2° below zero.

To avoid injuries, Kyiv residents are urged to follow advice during black ice and be careful when moving around the city.