Trolleybus and car traffic stopped on Sofiivska Street in Kyiv: road damage reported

January 6, 07:00 PM • 14766 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 29726 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 106689 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
January 6, 11:40 AM • 170560 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
January 6, 09:58 AM • 68016 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
January 6, 08:46 AM • 82470 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 63801 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 84938 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 162383 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 64545 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
Trump promises to accelerate US arms production for alliesJanuary 6, 09:59 PM • 6430 views
Ukrainian delegation continued discussing diplomatic path to end the war with Trump's envoys - ZelenskyyVideoJanuary 6, 10:31 PM • 5976 views
An underground school that educates children in the spirit of the "Russian world" was discovered in Kyiv: the Ministry of Education announced an inspectionJanuary 6, 11:35 PM • 10363 views
Italy will not send troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees - Meloni02:57 AM • 4184 views
Sweden is ready to provide Ukraine with Gripen fighter jets after a peace agreement is signed04:03 AM • 10186 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 39555 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 76818 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 105068 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 162042 views
UNN Lite
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 19567 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 39901 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 83631 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 76046 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 70864 views
Trolleybus and car traffic stopped on Sofiivska Street in Kyiv: road damage reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 518 views

Trolleybus and car traffic has been temporarily suspended on Sofiivska Street in Kyiv due to damage to the road surface. Trolleybuses are running to Lukianivska metro station and Povitroflotskyi overpass, and emergency services have already begun work.

In Kyiv, trolleybus and car traffic on Sofiivska Street has been temporarily stopped due to road damage, the Kyiv City State Administration reported on social media on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"On Sofiivska Street, trolleybus and car traffic has been temporarily suspended due to damage to the road surface on the roadway," the report says.

It is noted that trolleybuses temporarily run to Lukyanivska metro station and Povitroflotskyi overpass.

"Emergency services are inspecting the area and will soon begin emergency repair work to restore traffic as soon as possible. Large-sized equipment will be involved in the work area," the Kyiv City State Administration said.

The patrol police, as noted, were involved to ensure control over traffic organization and safety.

Addition

In Kyiv, on January 7, fog is expected, visibility 300-500 m, black ice on the roads (level I of danger, yellow). Also, forecasters predict cloudiness, light wet snow at night, moderate wet snow during the day. North-easterly wind, 5-10 m/s. Temperature at night and during the day 0-2° below zero.

To avoid injuries, Kyiv residents are urged to follow advice during black ice and be careful when moving around the city.

Julia Shramko

