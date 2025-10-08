$41.320.03
Mayor of Vyshhorod suspected of embezzling over UAH 6.6 million in budget funds

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1188 views

The mayor of Vyshhorod and the director of a contracting organization have been notified of suspicion of embezzling over UAH 6.6 million in budget funds. It was established that the officials purchased equipment at an inflated price and paid for unperformed dredging works.

Mayor of Vyshhorod suspected of embezzling over UAH 6.6 million in budget funds

The mayor of Vyshhorod and the director of the contracting organization have been notified of suspicion of embezzling over UAH 6.6 million in budget funds. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

As is known from open sources, the mayor of Vyshhorod is Oleksiy Momot.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the mayor of Vyshhorod and the director of the contracting organization were notified of suspicion of misappropriating budget funds by abusing their official position (Part 5, Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

- the statement says.

Procurement of equipment "for defense"

It is reported that in the first months of Russia's full-scale invasion, city council officials, under the pretext of meeting the needs of a volunteer formation, organized the purchase of two excavator-loaders worth UAH 7.8 million.

The investigation established that the equipment was purchased through a controlled company that had neither its own capacities nor financial capabilities to fulfill the contract. The purchase price was inflated - by approximately UAH 800,000 for each unit of equipment. Despite this, acceptance certificates were signed, and funds from the local budget were transferred. In fact, the equipment arrived only a few months later and was then put on the balance sheet of communal enterprises. As a result of these actions, the community budget suffered losses of over UAH 1.6 million.

- informs the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Paid but unperformed works

It is noted that another episode concerns dredging works of a reservoir - a storm sewer settling tank in Vyshhorod.

According to the investigation, the mayor, knowing for certain about the non-performance of contract works, signed acceptance certificates and initiated the transfer of funds to the contractor. Thus, over UAH 5 million from the local budget was illegally transferred to the company's account.

 - the statement says.

Abuse and unjustified reservations: 29 people, including the mayor of Snovsk, have been notified of suspicion in Chernihiv Oblast08.10.25, 12:20 • 1378 views

Recall

Earlier, the media reported that law enforcement officers conducted searches at Mayor Momot's residence. The reason for the searches was the purchase of equipment for the front at the beginning of the full-scale war.

Vyshhorod Mayor Oleksiy Momot is not the first time he has attracted the attention of law enforcement officers.

In 2023, the police opened a criminal case against Vyshhorod Mayor Oleksiy Momot on suspicion of improper disposal of budget funds, procurement with procedural violations, and, probably, distributing humanitarian aid received from abroad under the guise of personal charity.

In 2016, the Security Service of Ukraine, together with the prosecutor's office, detained him on suspicion of bribery.

It was about receiving an illegal reward of 300,000 euros from a development company. However, the case fell apart in court because the main witness retracted his testimony, and the construction company's documents were fictitious.

Anna Murashko

SocietyPoliticsCrimes and emergenciesKyiv region
Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine
charity
Vyshhorod
Security Service of Ukraine