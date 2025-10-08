Abuse and unjustified reservations: 29 people, including the mayor of Snovsk, have been notified of suspicion in Chernihiv Oblast

In Chernihiv region, a number of crimes were uncovered that caused damages exceeding UAH 107 million. 29 individuals were notified of suspicion, including the mayor of one of the cities in Koriukivka district and the director of a state enterprise of the NAAS of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

As UNN learned from its own sources, the individuals in question are Andriy Skvarsky, director of the state enterprise "Experimental Farm "Ivanivka" of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine, and Oleksandr Medvediov, mayor of Snovsk, Koriukivka district.

In April 2022, the occupiers released Medvediov, the head of the Snovsk City Council, from captivity.

Prosecutors of the Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies in the region, notified 29 individuals of suspicion, including former and current city leaders, local council deputies, heads of city council departments, the head of an educational institution, a forest master, former employees of a correctional colony, directors of companies, and entrepreneurs.

The Office of the Prosecutor General notes that the total amount of damages caused is over UAH 107 million.

Budget

Suspicion was reported to:

The chief state auditor-inspector of the Main Department of the State Tax Service in Chernihiv region for committing unlawful actions during the sale of real estate of a local joint-stock company, which was under tax lien, at a price significantly lower than the market price, which caused damages totaling UAH 13.1 million;

The head of the housing and communal services department of the city council for embezzling almost UAH 3 million in budget funds during road repairs in Nizhyn;

The mayor of one of the cities in Koriukivka district, who, abusing his official position, during the procurement of ground monolithic shelters to protect the civilian population from Russian shelling, caused serious consequences amounting to over UAH 1 million;

The director of a limited liability company who embezzled budget funds during the construction and arrangement of alternative energy sources to ensure the uninterrupted operation of a communal heat and water supply enterprise, amounting to almost UAH 500,000;

Official negligence of a contract specialist of the Chernihiv City Council communal enterprise during the procurement of transformer oil to ensure the uninterrupted operation of the enterprise in wartime conditions caused over UAH 750,000 in damages;

The director of a company who embezzled budget funds during the restoration of a national historical and architectural monument in the National Historical and Cultural Reserve, amounting to UAH 400,000. The technical supervision engineer is also suspected of official negligence;

A technical supervision engineer who committed official negligence during the construction of alternative energy sources to ensure the uninterrupted operation of a water and sewage communal enterprise, causing damages amounting to over UAH 220,000.

Official negligence

Official negligence of a state registrar of the Chernihiv City Council's ASC during the unjustified registration of ownership of non-residential premises for a company made it impossible to enforce court decisions on compulsory collection of credit debt in favor of a banking institution and caused damages of UAH 55.5 million.

Education

Suspicion was reported to:

The director of a general education school for embezzling local budget funds by abusing her official position during the construction of a shelter for a safe educational process, which caused damages of UAH 1.5 million;

A local resident who arbitrarily occupied a land plot within a protected zone that is in permanent use by an educational institution;

The deputy head for restoration and implementation of infrastructure projects of the Restoration Service in Chernihiv region, who, during the repair of a children's institution damaged as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, committed official negligence, which caused damages exceeding UAH 2 million.

Environment

Suspicion was reported to:

A forest master who allowed illegal felling of various tree species in the forests of Pryluky district during selective felling of trees by officials of an agroforestry enterprise, causing environmental damage exceeding UAH 1 million;

Three local residents who, by prior conspiracy, carried out illegal felling of various tree species in the forests of Koriukivka district, Chernihiv region. Environmental damage amounted to approximately UAH 1 million;

A manager and a driver of a private enterprise who polluted the lands of Chernihiv district with substances and waste harmful to human life and health by burying medical waste. Environmental damage - approximately UAH 146,000.

Land

Suspicion was reported to:

The head of the Capital Construction Department of the Chernihiv City Council, who abused his official position when granting a company the right to develop a communal land plot in Chernihiv for UAH 4.1 million;

The head of the department of the Main Department of Derzhheokadastr in Chernihiv region, who abused his official position when granting ownership of a land plot of 2 hectares, worth UAH 118,000, to a citizen of the Russian Federation in Nizhyn district.

Unjustified booking

Suspicion was reported to:

The director of a limited liability company who developed a criminal scheme for enrolling footballers and football club managers into the company's staff with subsequent booking, who did not participate in the enterprise's activities, which in turn reduced the mobilization reserve of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and also contributed to evading military service;

The founder of several companies who organized an illegal mechanism related to the booking of 17 military-liable citizens of Ukraine by fictitiously arranging them for full-time study.

Tax evasion

Suspicion was reported to:

An entrepreneur who reduced his total taxable income, evading taxes, by conducting non-commodity financial and economic operations with enterprises that have signs of "fictitiousness." The amount of damages is over UAH 4.6 million.

War crimes

Suspicion was reported to:

A serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces who, while near a village in Chernihiv district, attacked four civilians. One of the victims sustained a gunshot wound.

Collaborationism

Suspicion was reported to:

A former deputy duty assistant head of the institution of the pre-trial detention center and a former senior inspector for professional training of the personnel department of the State Institution "Northern Correctional Colony (No. 90)", who voluntarily took positions in an illegally created law enforcement agency in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

Other

Suspicion was reported to:

The director of a state enterprise of the NAAS of Ukraine, who, using his official position, for the purpose of obtaining undue benefit by another legal entity, sold corn grain of the 2023 harvest at understated prices, which caused damages amounting to UAH 12.4 million;

A local individual entrepreneur who was engaged in the sale of illegally manufactured tobacco products in Pryluky district, Chernihiv region.

The Office of the Prosecutor General notes that, depending on the committed crimes, the actions of the suspects are qualified under Parts 1, 2 of Article 364, Part 2 of Article 367, Part 2 of Article 365-2, Part 4 of Article 358, Part 4 of Article 191, Part 1 of Article 366, Part 2 of Article 212, Parts 1, 3 of Article 204, Parts 2, 4 of Article 246, Part 2 of Article 239, Part 1 of Article 325, Part 2 of Article 364-1, Part 1 of Article 114-1, Part 7 of Article 111-1, Part 1 of Article 438, Part 2 of Article 197-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"Motions are being prepared for the election of preventive measures and removal from office," the OGP informs.