Official negligence for over UAH 1.5 million: former head of the Ombudsman's Secretariat served with notice of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1384 views

Natalia Fedorovych, the former head of the Secretariat of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Commissioner for Human Rights, has been served with a notice of suspicion of official negligence. Her actions caused severe consequences to state interests for over UAH 1.5 million due to inflated rent for premises.

Official negligence for over UAH 1.5 million: former head of the Ombudsman's Secretariat served with notice of suspicion

The former head of the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine was notified of suspicion of official negligence amounting to over UAH 1.5 million. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

As UNN learned from its own sources, the person in question is Natalia Fedorovych.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General, the former head of the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine was notified of suspicion of official negligence that caused grave consequences to state interests (Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the message says.

According to the investigation, in May 2021, the official, acting contrary to the requirements of the Budget Code of Ukraine, signed a lease agreement for non-residential premises in Kyiv for the needs of the Secretariat's employees without proper economic justification of the rental price.

"It was established that the rent was twice as high as the market value. Despite this, during 2021-2022, the former head continued to sign acts of acceptance and transfer of services, on the basis of which more than UAH 3.1 million of budget funds were transferred to the landlord. The examination established an overestimation of the rent by more than UAH 1.5 million, as a result of which the state budget suffered losses," the Office of the Prosecutor General informs.

The suspect was handed a petition for the election of a preventive measure.

Addition

Law enforcement officers exposed officials of the Dnipro City Council and contractors for millions in losses during the procurement of electricity for educational institutions and the repair of sewerage networks.

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
Electricity
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv