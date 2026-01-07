Road accident in Sumy region: minibus flew off the road and overturned, 8 people injured

$42.560.14
49.800.29
ukenru
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 2362 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
10:27 AM • 10452 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
10:05 AM • 11470 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
09:26 AM • 12206 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
09:20 AM • 12672 views
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
January 6, 07:00 PM • 28050 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 50873 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 139639 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
January 6, 11:40 AM • 216170 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
January 6, 09:58 AM • 83182 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
2.3m/s
91%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Italy will not send troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees - MeloniJanuary 7, 02:57 AM • 26795 views
Sweden is ready to provide Ukraine with Gripen fighter jets after a peace agreement is signedJanuary 7, 04:03 AM • 32042 views
Some hospitals and electric transport in Lviv were disconnected from electricity: Sadovyi appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers07:01 AM • 4668 views
Underground school raising children in the spirit of the "Russian world": prosecutor's office announces start of investigation07:23 AM • 6114 views
Protests in Iran: Abdanan city came under the control of protestersVideo08:15 AM • 21259 views
Publications
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tips11:57 AM • 60 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 2344 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 59942 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 97440 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 184092 views
Actual people
Andriy Sadovyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
United States
Lviv
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 33740 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 53545 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 96356 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 88165 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 82833 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Starlink
Heating
Financial Times

Road accident in Sumy region: minibus flew off the road and overturned, 8 people injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 634 views

In the Romny district of Sumy region, a 22-year-old driver of a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter minibus drove onto the roadside, which led to its overturning. Two passengers were hospitalized, and six others received medical assistance without hospitalization.

Road accident in Sumy region: minibus flew off the road and overturned, 8 people injured
Photo: t.me/police_su_region

On Wednesday, January 7, a road accident occurred in the Romny district of Sumy region, as a result of which 8 people were injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to the police of Sumy region.

Details

The accident occurred near the village of Bobryk in the Romny district, around 06:35. As the investigation established, a 22-year-old driver of a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter minibus, moving in the direction of Kyiv, drove onto the side of the road.

As a result, the vehicle overturned, two passengers aged 20 and 53 were taken to the hospital with bodily injuries, and six more were provided with medical assistance without hospitalization.

Regarding this fact, the police are deciding on opening a criminal proceeding. Investigative actions are ongoing

- the law enforcement officers stated.

Police also reminded drivers that in winter, the risk of road accidents increases due to difficult weather conditions, so they should be especially attentive and careful.

While driving, you cannot exceed a safe speed, even if the road seems clear, because black ice can be imperceptible

- the message says.

Recall

In Kyiv, against the background of worsening weather conditions, an accident involving 13 cars occurred. As a result of the collision, traffic in the direction of Vyshhorod was complicated.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Crimes and emergenciesAuto
Village
Road traffic accident
Sumy Oblast
Vyshhorod
Kyiv