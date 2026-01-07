Road accident in Sumy region: minibus flew off the road and overturned, 8 people injured

Photo: t.me/police_su_region

On Wednesday, January 7, a road accident occurred in the Romny district of Sumy region, as a result of which 8 people were injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to the police of Sumy region.

The accident occurred near the village of Bobryk in the Romny district, around 06:35. As the investigation established, a 22-year-old driver of a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter minibus, moving in the direction of Kyiv, drove onto the side of the road.

As a result, the vehicle overturned, two passengers aged 20 and 53 were taken to the hospital with bodily injuries, and six more were provided with medical assistance without hospitalization.

Regarding this fact, the police are deciding on opening a criminal proceeding. Investigative actions are ongoing - the law enforcement officers stated.

Police also reminded drivers that in winter, the risk of road accidents increases due to difficult weather conditions, so they should be especially attentive and careful.

While driving, you cannot exceed a safe speed, even if the road seems clear, because black ice can be imperceptible - the message says.

In Kyiv, against the background of worsening weather conditions, an accident involving 13 cars occurred. As a result of the collision, traffic in the direction of Vyshhorod was complicated.