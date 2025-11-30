Enemy attack on Kyiv region: one person killed, 11 injured in Vyshhorod

As a result of the enemy attack in Vyshhorod (Kyiv region), one person died and 11 were injured. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, among the injured is one child, six people have been hospitalized.

Rescuers are evacuating residents of the high-rise building. The fire is still being extinguished. The number of victims may increase. - stated Kalashnyk.

He added that medics and psychologists are working on site, and all necessary assistance is being provided.

Recall

On the night of November 30, Kyiv region was attacked by drones, as a result of which a high-rise building in Vyshhorod caught fire. In addition, a private house was destroyed and a fire broke out at an enterprise.

In Kyiv region, a Russian attack claimed one life, 8 wounded: the situation after the drone strike in Brovary was shown