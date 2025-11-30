Enemy attack on Kyiv region: one person killed, 11 injured in Vyshhorod

$42.190.00
48.870.00
ukenru
06:27 PM • 8188 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 14611 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 13922 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 14507 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 15326 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
November 29, 12:33 PM • 13988 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
November 29, 12:07 PM • 14061 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
November 29, 11:00 AM • 13741 views
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
November 29, 10:28 AM • 14409 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities
November 29, 08:59 AM • 14802 views
Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2m/s
94%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Swedish Foreign Minister reacts to November 29 shelling of Ukraine: "It is obvious that Russia is not seeking peace"November 29, 01:47 PM • 6586 views
She didn't hear well, she had a bad day: Hungary reacted to the mistranslation of Putin's words about UkraineNovember 29, 02:01 PM • 13016 views
Caspian Pipeline Consortium halted operations after Ukrainian UAV attack: Kazakhstan's reaction was swiftNovember 29, 02:44 PM • 4710 views
US Army Secretary and Pentagon chief have strained relations - FTNovember 29, 04:14 PM • 4442 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 13388 views
Publications
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 13428 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 64850 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 50989 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 58515 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 56952 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Donald Trump
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Sweden
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 13428 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 35444 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 53181 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 72722 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 104445 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

Enemy attack on Kyiv region: one person killed, 11 injured in Vyshhorod

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

In Vyshhorod, Kyiv region, one person was killed and 11 injured, including a child, as a result of an enemy attack. Six people were hospitalized, and the fire in a high-rise building is being extinguished.

Enemy attack on Kyiv region: one person killed, 11 injured in Vyshhorod

As a result of the enemy attack in Vyshhorod (Kyiv region), one person died and 11 were injured. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, among the injured is one child, six people have been hospitalized.

Rescuers are evacuating residents of the high-rise building. The fire is still being extinguished. The number of victims may increase.

- stated Kalashnyk.

He added that medics and psychologists are working on site, and all necessary assistance is being provided.

Recall

On the night of November 30, Kyiv region was attacked by drones, as a result of which a high-rise building in Vyshhorod caught fire. In addition, a private house was destroyed and a fire broke out at an enterprise.

In Kyiv region, a Russian attack claimed one life, 8 wounded: the situation after the drone strike in Brovary was shown29.11.25, 10:20 • 5000 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineKyiv region
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Vyshhorod