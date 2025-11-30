Enemy attack on Kyiv region: one person killed, 11 injured in Vyshhorod
Kyiv • UNN
In Vyshhorod, Kyiv region, one person was killed and 11 injured, including a child, as a result of an enemy attack. Six people were hospitalized, and the fire in a high-rise building is being extinguished.
As a result of the enemy attack in Vyshhorod (Kyiv region), one person died and 11 were injured. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk, informs UNN.
Details
According to him, among the injured is one child, six people have been hospitalized.
Rescuers are evacuating residents of the high-rise building. The fire is still being extinguished. The number of victims may increase.
He added that medics and psychologists are working on site, and all necessary assistance is being provided.
Recall
On the night of November 30, Kyiv region was attacked by drones, as a result of which a high-rise building in Vyshhorod caught fire. In addition, a private house was destroyed and a fire broke out at an enterprise.
