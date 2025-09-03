Kyiv region experienced a massive drone attack: cars and houses damaged

Kyiv region suffered a massive attack by ударними drones on the night of Wednesday, September 3. This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that in Vyshhorod, as a result of the enemy attack, fragments of a downed target caught fire between residential multi-story buildings.

A car and house windows were damaged. The fire has been extinguished. Preliminarily, there are no casualties. All emergency services are involved - the message says.

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration warned that the enemy continues to terrorize peaceful settlements and urged citizens to remain in shelters until the danger passes.

Recall

On the night of Wednesday, September 3, Russians massively attacked Ukraine from the air. At 0:11, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported the fall of a UAV in the Desnianskyi district of the capital.

