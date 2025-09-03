$41.370.05
September 2, 11:50 AM • 47808 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 78536 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
September 2, 10:24 AM • 118434 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 133288 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM • 72484 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 135354 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 49364 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 87548 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 53607 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 108543 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Kyiv region experienced a massive drone attack: cars and houses damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

Kyiv region was subjected to a massive attack by kamikaze drones on the night of September 3. In Vyshhorod, debris from a downed target caught fire, damaging cars and house windows.

Kyiv region experienced a massive drone attack: cars and houses damaged

Kyiv region suffered a massive attack by ударними drones on the night of Wednesday, September 3. This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that in Vyshhorod, as a result of the enemy attack, fragments of a downed target caught fire between residential multi-story buildings.

A car and house windows were damaged. The fire has been extinguished. Preliminarily, there are no casualties. All emergency services are involved

- the message says.

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration warned that the enemy continues to terrorize peaceful settlements and urged citizens to remain in shelters until the danger passes.

Recall

On the night of Wednesday, September 3, Russians massively attacked Ukraine from the air. At 0:11, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported the fall of a UAV in the Desnianskyi district of the capital.

