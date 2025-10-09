Compensation for a "destroyed" house and a scheme for shelters in schools: a number of crimes causing over UAH 49 million in damages exposed in Kyiv region

In the Kyiv region, law enforcement officers uncovered a number of facts of illegal activity in the field of local self-government, the use of budget funds, and environmental protection. More than 49 million in damages. In particular, a deputy and three officials of the settlement military administration are accused of illegally calculating compensation for a "destroyed" house that was dismantled even before the full-scale invasion. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

It is reported that prosecutors of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, together with other law enforcement agencies, continue systematic work to identify and stop offenses related to the embezzlement of budget funds, abuse of power, corruption, and harm to state interests.

Local self-government

Inaccurate declaration of the village head for over UAH 3 million

The investigation is establishing facts of non-disclosure of information about family members' property and significant expenses in the declaration. The discrepancy is over UAH 3 million.

Fictitious village council decisions on land distribution

The former head of the village council has been notified of suspicion of forging decisions on the transfer of 18 plots (over 32 hectares) into private ownership. Damages to the community - over UAH 1.9 million.

Compensation for a house that no longer existed

A deputy and three officials of the settlement military administration are accused of illegally calculating compensation for a "destroyed" house that was dismantled even before the full-scale invasion. Damages to the state - over UAH 2.9 million.

Vyshhorod: embezzlement of budget funds

The mayor of Vyshhorod and the head of the contracting entity have been notified of suspicion. Two episodes: inflated procurement of equipment and payment for unperformed dredging works. Estimated damages - over UAH 6.6 million.

Irpin: illegal seizure of communal property

The former deputy mayor of Irpin is accused of a scheme involving the re-registration of a land plot and a boiler house building, which were subsequently converted into an office and resold to straw persons. Estimated damages to the community - over UAH 300,000.

Use of budget funds and contract work

Embezzlement of funds in a state enterprise

An official of the transport unit and subordinates entered false data in travel logs, writing off fuel for non-existent routes. Damages - almost UAH 100,000.

Violations during repair work by entrepreneurs:

overhaul of a road in Boryspil district: non-compliance of works with the project, requiring rework. Damages - over UAH 3.8 million;

roof repair in Bucha district: use of low-quality materials. Damages - about UAH 370,000;

repair of a food block in an educational institution in Brovary district: acts with inaccurate volumes. Damages - over UAH 570,000.

Land offenses

Unauthorized occupation of land in the railway protection zone

The head of the farming enterprise illegally occupied 1.38 hectares. Damages to the state - over UAH 4.6 million.

Public procurement

Inappropriate footwear for military personnel. The supplier delivered insulated boots that did not comply with DSTU and technical specifications. Damages to the community - UAH 944,000.

Education sector

Unlawful benefit in an educational institution. An official received over UAH 70,000 for "assisting" in issuing tractor driver-machinist certificates outside the procedure.

Embezzlement of funds during the installation of shelters in schools

Officials of a private enterprise are suspected of embezzling over UAH 20.5 million allocated for modular shelters in community educational institutions.

Environmental protection

Illegal fishing in the exclusion zone. The capture of over 400 individuals of various species with prohibited gear and an attempt to export them without dosimetric control were documented. Environmental damages - over UAH 3 million.

Illegal transportation of persons across the state border

A group was exposed that, for a fee, organized the illegal departure of men of conscription age to a neighboring state outside checkpoints. The receipt of USD 2,000 was documented.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reports that, depending on the committed crimes, the actions of the suspects are qualified under Part 2, 3, 4, 5 of Article 191, Part 2 of Article 364, Part 1 of Article 366-2, Part 1 of Article 209, Part 1 of Article 366, Part 3 of Article 332, Part 2 of Article 364-1, Part 1 of Article 367, Part 1 of Article 368-4 and other articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.