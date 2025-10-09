Compensation for a "destroyed" house and a scheme for shelters in schools: a number of crimes causing over UAH 49 million in damages exposed in Kyiv region

$41.400.09
48.140.04
ukenru
Exclusive
09:10 AM • 1618 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
08:36 AM • 3590 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
08:06 AM • 7264 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 14633 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
07:20 AM • 12115 views
Russian strikes destroyed over half of Ukraine's gas production - Bloomberg
05:56 AM • 13551 views
Odesa region attacked by Russian drones at night: 5 injured, port damaged, power outagesPhotoVideo
October 9, 01:15 AM • 15906 views
"Historic achievement": Netanyahu and Trump congratulated each other on the peace agreement and agreed to meet in Israel
October 8, 07:17 PM • 26123 views
Which countries does Ukraine plan to introduce multiple citizenship with: the government has defined criteria
October 8, 06:01 PM • 48238 views
Divorce through "Diia" will be possible as early as 2026
October 8, 05:48 PM • 34704 views
Zelenskyy approved some plans for the SBU, our asymmetric responses to the Russian war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3.4m/s
90%
746mm
Popular news
Germany cancels accelerated citizenship for foreignersOctober 8, 11:38 PM • 12743 views
Minus 60 occupiers per day: the military reported on how they are eliminating Russians in Dnipropetrovsk regionOctober 9, 12:06 AM • 15067 views
UAVs attacked Volgograd region: fuel and energy facilities are on firePhotoOctober 9, 01:52 AM • 26581 views
Tariffs brought peace to the world: Trump said his economic strategy stops wars04:10 AM • 10074 views
UN to cut a quarter of peacekeepers in nine global hotspots due to lack of funds07:24 AM • 6126 views
Publications
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
Exclusive
09:10 AM • 1584 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 14612 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 55740 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacyOctober 8, 12:14 PM • 61274 views
Raiding and corruption in NABU: what MP Khrystenko will testify aboutOctober 8, 11:59 AM • 40544 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Andriy Yermak
Borys Kushniruk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Odesa Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countrysideOctober 8, 04:22 PM • 23700 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 41197 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 55308 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 57025 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 108060 views
Actual
Financial Times
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
IRIS-T
ChatGPT

Compensation for a "destroyed" house and a scheme for shelters in schools: a number of crimes causing over UAH 49 million in damages exposed in Kyiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 968 views

Law enforcement officers have uncovered a number of facts of illegal activity in the field of local self-government, the use of budget funds, and environmental protection.

Compensation for a "destroyed" house and a scheme for shelters in schools: a number of crimes causing over UAH 49 million in damages exposed in Kyiv region

In the Kyiv region, law enforcement officers uncovered a number of facts of illegal activity in the field of local self-government, the use of budget funds, and environmental protection. More than 49 million in damages. In particular, a deputy and three officials of the settlement military administration are accused of illegally calculating compensation for a "destroyed" house that was dismantled even before the full-scale invasion. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

It is reported that prosecutors of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, together with other law enforcement agencies, continue systematic work to identify and stop offenses related to the embezzlement of budget funds, abuse of power, corruption, and harm to state interests.

Local self-government

Inaccurate declaration of the village head for over UAH 3 million

The investigation is establishing facts of non-disclosure of information about family members' property and significant expenses in the declaration. The discrepancy is over UAH 3 million.

Fictitious village council decisions on land distribution

The former head of the village council has been notified of suspicion of forging decisions on the transfer of 18 plots (over 32 hectares) into private ownership. Damages to the community - over UAH 1.9 million.

Compensation for a house that no longer existed

A deputy and three officials of the settlement military administration are accused of illegally calculating compensation for a "destroyed" house that was dismantled even before the full-scale invasion. Damages to the state - over UAH 2.9 million.

Vyshhorod: embezzlement of budget funds

The mayor of Vyshhorod and the head of the contracting entity have been notified of suspicion. Two episodes: inflated procurement of equipment and payment for unperformed dredging works. Estimated damages - over UAH 6.6 million.

Mayor of Vyshhorod suspected of embezzling over UAH 6.6 million in budget funds08.10.25, 13:33 • 2828 views

Irpin: illegal seizure of communal property

The former deputy mayor of Irpin is accused of a scheme involving the re-registration of a land plot and a boiler house building, which were subsequently converted into an office and resold to straw persons. Estimated damages to the community - over UAH 300,000.

"Wrote off" communal real estate and land in favor of his assistant: ex-mayor of Irpin Markushyn was served with a new suspicion notice08.10.25, 16:02 • 2434 views

Use of budget funds and contract work

Embezzlement of funds in a state enterprise

An official of the transport unit and subordinates entered false data in travel logs, writing off fuel for non-existent routes. Damages - almost UAH 100,000.

Violations during repair work by entrepreneurs:

  • overhaul of a road in Boryspil district: non-compliance of works with the project, requiring rework. Damages - over UAH 3.8 million;
    • roof repair in Bucha district: use of low-quality materials. Damages - about UAH 370,000;
      • repair of a food block in an educational institution in Brovary district: acts with inaccurate volumes. Damages - over UAH 570,000.

        Land offenses

        Unauthorized occupation of land in the railway protection zone

        The head of the farming enterprise illegally occupied 1.38 hectares. Damages to the state - over UAH 4.6 million.

        Public procurement

        Inappropriate footwear for military personnel. The supplier delivered insulated boots that did not comply with DSTU and technical specifications. Damages to the community - UAH 944,000.

        Education sector

        Unlawful benefit in an educational institution. An official received over UAH 70,000 for "assisting" in issuing tractor driver-machinist certificates outside the procedure.

        Embezzlement of funds during the installation of shelters in schools

        Officials of a private enterprise are suspected of embezzling over UAH 20.5 million allocated for modular shelters in community educational institutions.

        Environmental protection

        Illegal fishing in the exclusion zone. The capture of over 400 individuals of various species with prohibited gear and an attempt to export them without dosimetric control were documented. Environmental damages - over UAH 3 million.

        Illegal transportation of persons across the state border

        A group was exposed that, for a fee, organized the illegal departure of men of conscription age to a neighboring state outside checkpoints. The receipt of USD 2,000 was documented.

        Abuse and unjustified reservations: 29 people, including the mayor of Snovsk, have been notified of suspicion in Chernihiv Oblast08.10.25, 12:20 • 2554 views

        The Office of the Prosecutor General reports that, depending on the committed crimes, the actions of the suspects are qualified under Part 2, 3, 4, 5 of Article 191, Part 2 of Article 364, Part 1 of Article 366-2, Part 1 of Article 209, Part 1 of Article 366, Part 3 of Article 332, Part 2 of Article 364-1, Part 1 of Article 367, Part 1 of Article 368-4 and other articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

        Motions are being prepared for the election of preventive measures and suspension from office

        - the prosecutor's office informs.

        Anna Murashko

        SocietyCrimes and emergenciesKyiv region
        State Border of Ukraine
        Brovary Raion
        Kyiv Oblast
        Vyshhorod