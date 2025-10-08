"Wrote off" communal real estate and land in favor of his assistant: ex-mayor of Irpin Markushyn was served with a new suspicion notice

The former deputy mayor of Irpin has been notified of suspicion of illegal seizure of communal property. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

Despite the fact that the Prosecutor General's Office and the National Police do not specify the surname, it is clear from the published police photos that it is about the ex-mayor of Irpin, Oleksandr Markushyn.

Under the procedural guidance of the prosecutors of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, together with police investigators, the former deputy mayor of Irpin was notified of suspicion of abuse of office (Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and legalization of property obtained by criminal means (Part 1 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the report says.

According to the investigation, in 2019, the official organized the illegal removal of a land plot and a boiler house building in the central part of Irpin from communal ownership.

Using his official powers, he involved subordinates and close associates to implement the scheme. The director of the communal enterprise, who was his close friend, prepared documents about the alleged unsuitability of the building for operation. Based on these documents, the city council approved its demolition, although the object remained in satisfactory condition - informs the Office of the Prosecutor General.

It is reported that the suspect later used his assistant's personal documents without her knowledge. Documents were prepared in her name for the allocation of a land plot for private ownership - initially "for the construction of garages", and later the purpose was changed to office development - a floor was added and repairs were carried out.

The ownership right was registered to the assistant, after which, at the direction of the former official, she concluded a purchase and sale agreement. As a result, the office premises and the land plot became the property of persons close to the ex-official - the report says.

Let's add

In 2025, the SBI notified the then mayor of Irpin, Markushyn, of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (organization of illegal transportation of persons across the state border).

It was about a case related to the departure abroad of the mayor of Irpin from August 24 to August 30, 2022. According to law enforcement officers, Markushyn allegedly went to Italy not to help the military, but to see his 2-year-old son.

Later, the court suspended Markushyn from managing the Irpin community for the duration of the investigation.

The Irpin City Council prematurely terminated Markushyn's powers.

Addition

