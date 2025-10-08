"Wrote off" communal real estate and land in favor of his assistant: ex-mayor of Irpin Markushyn was served with a new suspicion notice

$41.320.03
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Exclusive
11:52 AM • 13151 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
10:08 AM • 18343 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
09:05 AM • 18444 views
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
08:55 AM • 18527 views
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
07:23 AM • 17687 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
October 8, 07:01 AM • 20942 views
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains
October 8, 07:01 AM • 19119 views
The price of gold continues to rise and break records, and silver has also reacted to this increase
October 8, 06:24 AM • 17476 views
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 7, 03:10 PM • 62124 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
The Czech Republic may transfer 30 modernized T-72M4CZ tanks to Ukraine - General Staff of the country
October 8, 04:41 AM
Fashion after 60: short haircuts that give youth and confidence
07:12 AM
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in history
07:42 AM
Half a million a month during the war: how the NBU's chief lawyer lives while the military raises money for drones
09:38 AM
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious Recipes
11:27 AM
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
12:14 PM
Raiding and corruption in NABU: what MP Khrystenko will testify about
11:59 AM
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
11:52 AM
Exclusive
11:52 AM • 13140 views
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious Recipes
11:27 AM
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
10:08 AM
Exclusive
10:08 AM • 18337 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in history
07:42 AM
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headliner
October 7, 11:00 AM
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own wedding
October 6, 06:42 PM
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take place
October 4, 11:30 AM
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis Kelce
October 3, 05:13 PM
"Wrote off" communal real estate and land in favor of his assistant: ex-mayor of Irpin Markushyn was served with a new suspicion notice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

Former deputy mayor of Irpin, Oleksandr Markushyn, has been served with a notice of suspicion of illegal seizure of communal property. He organized the removal of a land plot and a boiler house building from communal ownership in 2019.

"Wrote off" communal real estate and land in favor of his assistant: ex-mayor of Irpin Markushyn was served with a new suspicion notice

The former deputy mayor of Irpin has been notified of suspicion of illegal seizure of communal property. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

Despite the fact that the Prosecutor General's Office and the National Police do not specify the surname, it is clear from the published police photos that it is about the ex-mayor of Irpin, Oleksandr Markushyn.

Under the procedural guidance of the prosecutors of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, together with police investigators, the former deputy mayor of Irpin was notified of suspicion of abuse of office (Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and legalization of property obtained by criminal means (Part 1 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the report says.

According to the investigation, in 2019, the official organized the illegal removal of a land plot and a boiler house building in the central part of Irpin from communal ownership.

Using his official powers, he involved subordinates and close associates to implement the scheme. The director of the communal enterprise, who was his close friend, prepared documents about the alleged unsuitability of the building for operation. Based on these documents, the city council approved its demolition, although the object remained in satisfactory condition

- informs the Office of the Prosecutor General.

It is reported that the suspect later used his assistant's personal documents without her knowledge. Documents were prepared in her name for the allocation of a land plot for private ownership - initially "for the construction of garages", and later the purpose was changed to office development - a floor was added and repairs were carried out.

The ownership right was registered to the assistant, after which, at the direction of the former official, she concluded a purchase and sale agreement. As a result, the office premises and the land plot became the property of persons close to the ex-official

- the report says.

Abuse and unjustified reservations: 29 people, including the mayor of Snovsk, have been notified of suspicion in Chernihiv Oblast08.10.25, 12:20 • 1838 views

Let's add

In 2025, the SBI notified the then mayor of Irpin, Markushyn, of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (organization of illegal transportation of persons across the state border).

It was about a case related to the departure abroad of the mayor of Irpin from August 24 to August 30, 2022. According to law enforcement officers, Markushyn allegedly went to Italy not to help the military, but to see his 2-year-old son.

Later, the court suspended Markushyn from managing the Irpin community for the duration of the investigation.

The Irpin City Council prematurely terminated Markushyn's powers.

Addition

The mayor of Vyshhorod and the director of the contracting organization were notified of suspicion of embezzling over UAH 6.6 million in budget funds.

Olga Rozgon

National Police of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine