Missile strike on Vyshhorod: rescuers released footage of a fire in a high-rise building

$42.190.00
48.870.00
ukenru
November 29, 06:27 PM • 9770 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 16775 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 15446 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 15957 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 16406 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
November 29, 12:33 PM • 14388 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
November 29, 12:07 PM • 14390 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
November 29, 11:00 AM • 13852 views
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
November 29, 10:28 AM • 14498 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities
November 29, 08:59 AM • 14878 views
Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1m/s
99%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian strike on Kyiv on November 29: police rescued a boy from under the rubble of a house, videoVideoNovember 29, 03:24 PM • 4646 views
US Army Secretary and Pentagon chief have strained relations - FTNovember 29, 04:14 PM • 5580 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 14780 views
Russian strike on Kyiv on November 29: energy workers restored power to 420,000 familiesNovember 29, 05:47 PM • 4222 views
Not Tomahawk missiles: Witkoff offered Ukraine an alternative - WSJNovember 29, 06:02 PM • 5302 views
Publications
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 14796 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 65538 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 51543 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 59084 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 57510 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Sweden
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 14796 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 35731 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 53458 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 73018 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 104728 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The New York Times
Social network
The Diplomat

Missile strike on Vyshhorod: rescuers released footage of a fire in a high-rise building

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

As a result of a missile strike on Vyshhorod, a fire broke out in a high-rise building from the 1st to the 6th floor, and fires and destruction of private houses were recorded. The fire at an industrial enterprise is being extinguished, and 146 people have been evacuated.

Missile strike on Vyshhorod: rescuers released footage of a fire in a high-rise building

As a result of a missile attack on the residential and industrial sector of Vyshhorod (Kyiv region), a fire and partial destruction occurred in a high-rise building: the flames engulfed apartments from the 1st to the 6th floor of a nine-story building. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that fires and destruction of private houses were also recorded, and parked cars were damaged. The fire at one of the city's industrial enterprises is being extinguished.

All emergency services are working at the scene. An invincibility point has been deployed and a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of the missile attack. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service and representatives of the Ukrainian Red Cross are involved to provide support.

- the report says.

Rescuers also reported that 146 people were evacuated from the high-rise building, and published footage from the scene of the impact.

Recall

As a result of the enemy attack in Vyshhorod (Kyiv region) on the night of November 30, one person died.

In Vyshhorod, Kyiv region, a multi-story building is on fire due to an attack by Russian UAVs - OVA30.11.25, 00:31 • 1056 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in UkraineKyiv region
War in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Vyshhorod
State Emergency Service of Ukraine