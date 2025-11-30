Missile strike on Vyshhorod: rescuers released footage of a fire in a high-rise building

As a result of a missile attack on the residential and industrial sector of Vyshhorod (Kyiv region), a fire and partial destruction occurred in a high-rise building: the flames engulfed apartments from the 1st to the 6th floor of a nine-story building. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that fires and destruction of private houses were also recorded, and parked cars were damaged. The fire at one of the city's industrial enterprises is being extinguished.

All emergency services are working at the scene. An invincibility point has been deployed and a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of the missile attack. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service and representatives of the Ukrainian Red Cross are involved to provide support. - the report says.

Rescuers also reported that 146 people were evacuated from the high-rise building, and published footage from the scene of the impact.

Recall

As a result of the enemy attack in Vyshhorod (Kyiv region) on the night of November 30, one person died.

