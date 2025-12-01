Rescuers conducted a unique operation to clear a high-rise building in Vyshhorod of mines

$42.190.00
06:02 PM
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
November 29, 06:27 PM
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
Popular news
Russian attack on Sumy region on November 30: part of Sumy city left without electricityNovember 30, 01:19 PM • 9514 views
Organized a draft evasion scheme for $10,000: a doctor and her son detained in DniproPhotoNovember 30, 01:38 PM • 5524 views
Archaeologists found a large Bronze Age city in the Kazakh steppes: research detailsPhotoNovember 30, 04:04 PM • 9332 views
Meeting of Ukrainian and US delegations: Kyslytsya called it "exciting and constructive"05:21 PM • 6316 views
In Ukraine, power outages and restrictions will be in effect on December 1: schedules published05:47 PM • 5082 views
Publications
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 46616 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 89526 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 72300 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 80385 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 78635 views
UNN Lite
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 46616 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 45433 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 62059 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 81240 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 112631 views
Rescuers conducted a unique operation to clear a high-rise building in Vyshhorod of mines

Kyiv

 • 52 views

As a result of a night attack, an enemy drone hit the roof of a high-rise building, leaving behind a damaged drone, its warhead, and 21 cluster munitions. Rescuers neutralized all explosive objects using drones and a robot, and then disposed of them at a special site.

Rescuers conducted a unique operation to clear a high-rise building in Vyshhorod of mines

Rescuers conducted a unique demining operation in Vyshhorod. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the State Emergency Service.

Details

The agency reminded that during the night enemy attack on the city, one of the Russian drones hit the roof of a high-rise building, but fortunately, it did not explode. As a result, the damaged drone itself, its warhead, and 21 cluster munitions remained on the roof. Another dangerous "cassette" was in the courtyard of the building.

All these explosive objects posed a critical threat to the residents of the residential complex, as the cluster elements are equipped with self-destructors and could explode at any moment. To neutralize the explosive ordnance, the dangerous area was cordoned off, and residents of the upper floors were evacuated.

- the report says.

To minimize risks, operators of robotic systems and UAVs used drones and a multifunctional robot in tandem, including on the roof of the building. The robot carefully collected all explosive objects into a special container, which was then loaded into a pyrotechnic vehicle using a crane.

All ammunition was neutralized by a controlled explosion at a special site

- the State Emergency Service reported.

Recall

The State Emergency Service completely eliminated the fire in a high-rise building in Vyshhorod caused by a Russian attack. One person died, 19 were injured, including four children.

Fastiv in Kyiv region completely de-energized after enemy attacks on November 3030.11.25, 22:00 • 2760 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Vyshhorod
State Emergency Service of Ukraine