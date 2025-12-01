Rescuers conducted a unique operation to clear a high-rise building in Vyshhorod of mines

Rescuers conducted a unique demining operation in Vyshhorod. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the State Emergency Service.

Details

The agency reminded that during the night enemy attack on the city, one of the Russian drones hit the roof of a high-rise building, but fortunately, it did not explode. As a result, the damaged drone itself, its warhead, and 21 cluster munitions remained on the roof. Another dangerous "cassette" was in the courtyard of the building.

All these explosive objects posed a critical threat to the residents of the residential complex, as the cluster elements are equipped with self-destructors and could explode at any moment. To neutralize the explosive ordnance, the dangerous area was cordoned off, and residents of the upper floors were evacuated. - the report says.

To minimize risks, operators of robotic systems and UAVs used drones and a multifunctional robot in tandem, including on the roof of the building. The robot carefully collected all explosive objects into a special container, which was then loaded into a pyrotechnic vehicle using a crane.

All ammunition was neutralized by a controlled explosion at a special site - the State Emergency Service reported.

Recall

The State Emergency Service completely eliminated the fire in a high-rise building in Vyshhorod caused by a Russian attack. One person died, 19 were injured, including four children.

