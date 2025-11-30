$42.190.00
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
03:17 PM • 19764 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 23124 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM • 25706 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM • 26965 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
November 29, 06:27 PM • 31484 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 39447 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 31529 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 27308 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 23931 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Fastiv in Kyiv region completely de-energized after enemy attacks on November 30

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

The city of Fastiv in the Kyiv region is completely de-energized as a result of night enemy attacks on November 30. Energy workers are working to restore electricity supply, the nearest villages have already been powered.

Fastiv in Kyiv region completely de-energized after enemy attacks on November 30

The city of Fastiv (Kyiv region) was completely de-energized as a result of enemy attacks on the night of November 30. This was reported by the head of the OVA Mykola Kalashnyk, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, the nearest villages have already been energized.

In Fastiv itself, we will be on a power supply schedule by the end of the day. 80 power engineers work here almost around the clock

- Kalashnyk noted.

He added that over the past day, power was restored to 170,000 homes in the Kyiv region.

Unfortunately, after the power was restored, the networks received an excessive load, so the power engineers had to apply emergency shutdowns in Buchansky, Obukhivsky and Fastivsky districts. It is important, after the power appears, wait at least 30 minutes before turning on powerful devices and then turn them on one by one

- called the head of the Kyiv OVA.

Recall

As a result of the night attack of the Russian Federation on the Kyiv region on November 19, a woman born in 1952 died, and 19 more people were injured.

Attack on Kyiv region: three people remain in hospitals, 15 high-rise buildings and 72 private houses damaged29.11.25, 22:20 • 9376 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyKyiv region
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Kyiv Oblast
Fastiv