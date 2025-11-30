Fastiv in Kyiv region completely de-energized after enemy attacks on November 30

The city of Fastiv (Kyiv region) was completely de-energized as a result of enemy attacks on the night of November 30. This was reported by the head of the OVA Mykola Kalashnyk, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, the nearest villages have already been energized.

In Fastiv itself, we will be on a power supply schedule by the end of the day. 80 power engineers work here almost around the clock - Kalashnyk noted.

He added that over the past day, power was restored to 170,000 homes in the Kyiv region.

Unfortunately, after the power was restored, the networks received an excessive load, so the power engineers had to apply emergency shutdowns in Buchansky, Obukhivsky and Fastivsky districts. It is important, after the power appears, wait at least 30 minutes before turning on powerful devices and then turn them on one by one - called the head of the Kyiv OVA.

