In Kharkiv and Kherson, rescuers were repeatedly attacked by the invader at the scene of a fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 317 views

In Kharkiv and Kherson, State Emergency Service rescuers were repeatedly attacked by the enemy while extinguishing fires caused by shelling. Two fire tank trucks were damaged, and no personnel were injured.

In Kharkiv and Kherson, rescuers were repeatedly attacked by the invader at the scene of a fire

The enemy launched a repeated strike after rescuers had already arrived at the scene where they needed to perform tasks to localize fires. UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

Enemy attacked rescuers while performing tasks in Kharkiv and Kherson

- reports the press service of the State Emergency Service.

At night, Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv using UAVs.

But after rescuers arrived at the fire scene, the enemy launched a repeated strike.

- reports the State Emergency Service.

Consequences of the insidious repeated enemy strike: a fire truck was damaged.

Personnel were not injured - firefighters timely descended into the shelter.

Also in Kherson, in the morning, after the shelling of the city, a fire broke out on the territory of a gas station.

During its extinguishing, the enemy deliberately attacked rescuers again. As a result of the strike, a tank truck was damaged.

- the message says.

Recall

Rescuers of Kyiv region eliminated the consequences of the enemy attack on July 6, which caused destruction and fires in the Vyshhorod community. Three people were injured.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
Kyiv Oblast
Vyshhorod
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kherson
Kharkiv
