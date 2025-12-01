In Vyshhorod, an employee of Fire Point, a company that produces Flamingo missiles, died as a result of a Russian attack

As a result of the Russian attack on Vyshhorod, Kyiv region, on November 29, an employee of Fire Point, a company that produces Flamingo missiles, died. This was reported by the co-owner and chief designer of the company, Denys Shtilerman, on his X page, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, the family of the deceased is currently in the hospital in serious condition.

"The Russians are lucky that, unlike them, we do not strike their residential buildings in response to daily shelling of our peaceful cities. After all, we know very well where many of our enemies live with their families," Shtilerman wrote.

Addition

On November 29, Russia attacked Vyshhorod in the Kyiv region with attack UAVs, as a result of which a fire broke out in a high-rise building.

As a result of the attack, a 47-year-old man died. Another 19 people were injured, including four children. 11 injured people were hospitalized, including two children.