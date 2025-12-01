$42.270.07
09:32 AM • 802 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
09:14 AM • 1486 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 10993 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
07:28 AM • 10374 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
06:00 AM • 18202 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM • 33939 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 46882 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 40671 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM • 41757 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM • 38563 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
In Vyshhorod, an employee of Fire Point, a company that produces Flamingo missiles, died as a result of a Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

On November 29, an employee of Fire Point, a company that produces Flamingo missiles, died in Vyshhorod as a result of a Russian strike. Co-owner of the company Denys Shtilerman reported that the family of the deceased is in serious condition in the hospital.

In Vyshhorod, an employee of Fire Point, a company that produces Flamingo missiles, died as a result of a Russian attack

As a result of the Russian attack on Vyshhorod, Kyiv region, on November 29, an employee of Fire Point, a company that produces Flamingo missiles, died. This was reported by the co-owner and chief designer of the company, Denys Shtilerman, on his X page, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, the family of the deceased is currently in the hospital in serious condition.

"The Russians are lucky that, unlike them, we do not strike their residential buildings in response to daily shelling of our peaceful cities. After all, we know very well where many of our enemies live with their families," Shtilerman wrote.

Addition

On November 29, Russia attacked Vyshhorod in the Kyiv region with attack UAVs, as a result of which a fire broke out in a high-rise building.

As a result of the attack, a 47-year-old man died. Another 19 people were injured, including four children. 11 injured people were hospitalized, including two children.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Vyshhorod