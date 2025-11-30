Night attacks in Dnipropetrovsk region: four districts under fire, there are wounded - SES
As a result of night attacks in Dnipropetrovsk region, four districts were affected, and two people were wounded. Enemy strikes caused fires, destruction of homes and infrastructure.
Enemy strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Sunday night caused fires, destruction of homes and infrastructure – at least two people were injured. This was reported by rescuers, writes UNN.
The State Emergency Service reports that in the Pishchanska community of Samarivskyi district, a woman was wounded as a result of a UAV strike, and a private house and two cars caught fire.
In the Malomykhailivska community of Synelnykivskyi district, a drone attack wounded a man who was hospitalized in serious condition; a car was damaged.
In the Petropavlivska community, the destruction of a two-story apartment building was recorded. Nikopol district also came under shelling – a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged there. Infrastructure was damaged in Pavlohrad district.
Rescuers reported that all fires caused by the strikes have been extinguished.
