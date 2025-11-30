Night attacks in Dnipropetrovsk region: four districts under fire, there are wounded - SES

Enemy strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Sunday night caused fires, destruction of homes and infrastructure – at least two people were injured. This was reported by rescuers, writes UNN.

Details

The State Emergency Service reports that in the Pishchanska community of Samarivskyi district, a woman was wounded as a result of a UAV strike, and a private house and two cars caught fire.

In Vyshhorod, the number of victims of the Russian attack has increased: 19 injured and one dead person - OVA

In the Malomykhailivska community of Synelnykivskyi district, a drone attack wounded a man who was hospitalized in serious condition; a car was damaged.

In the Petropavlivska community, the destruction of a two-story apartment building was recorded. Nikopol district also came under shelling – a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged there. Infrastructure was damaged in Pavlohrad district.

Rescuers reported that all fires caused by the strikes have been extinguished.

Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressed