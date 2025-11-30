Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressed

$42.190.00
07:27 AM
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
November 29, 06:27 PM
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
November 29, 12:33 PM
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
November 29, 12:07 PM
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
November 29, 11:00 AM
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
November 29, 10:28 AM
General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities
The Telegraph: Russia throws "disposable infantrymen" into attacks without helmets and body armor
November 29, 09:59 PM
In Vyshhorod, Kyiv region, a multi-story building is on fire due to an attack by Russian UAVs - OVA
November 29, 10:31 PM
Zelenskyy to visit Paris for meeting with Macron: date and agenda of visit revealed
November 29, 11:02 PM
The "Golden Hare," which treasure hunters sought worldwide, has been "sold at auction."
November 29, 11:33 PM
US closes airspace over Venezuela: Caracas responds
November 30, 12:05 AM
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winter
November 29, 04:59 PM
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
November 28, 01:56 PM
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job
November 28, 12:04 PM
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic Odrex
November 28, 11:00 AM
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher
November 28, 10:45 AM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Emmanuel Macron
Kaya Kallas
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Kyiv Oblast
Sweden
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winter
November 29, 04:59 PM
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction
November 28, 02:36 AM
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"
November 27, 06:49 AM
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot
November 25, 02:23 PM
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media
November 25, 08:39 AM
Technology
Heating
The New York Times
The Washington Post
Gold

Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressed

Kyiv • UNN

 376 views

On the night of November 30, Ukrainian air defense repelled another Russian attack, destroying and suppressing 104 out of 122 enemy drones and missiles. Despite high efficiency, ballistic missile strikes and 18 attack UAVs were recorded in 13 locations.

Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressed

On the night of November 30, Ukrainian air defense repelled another Russian drone attack, destroying and suppressing more than a hundred drones that Russia tried to hit targets in Ukraine. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force, Russian troops launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from occupied Crimea and 122 attack UAVs of various types - Shahed, Gerbera, and others - from the directions of Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Gvardeyskoye. About 75 of them were "Shaheds."

The attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare forces, unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups.

As of 09:00, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the destruction or suppression of 104 enemy drones in the north, south, and east of Ukraine.

Despite the high effectiveness of air defense, hits by ballistic missiles and 18 attack UAVs were recorded in 13 locations, as well as the falling of debris from downed drones in two areas.

General Staff released morning report: 271 battles in 24 hours and massive Russian strikes along the front line30.11.25, 09:11 • 518 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Kursk
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Crimea
Ukraine