Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressed

On the night of November 30, Ukrainian air defense repelled another Russian drone attack, destroying and suppressing more than a hundred drones that Russia tried to hit targets in Ukraine. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force, Russian troops launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from occupied Crimea and 122 attack UAVs of various types - Shahed, Gerbera, and others - from the directions of Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Gvardeyskoye. About 75 of them were "Shaheds."

The attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare forces, unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups.

As of 09:00, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the destruction or suppression of 104 enemy drones in the north, south, and east of Ukraine.

Despite the high effectiveness of air defense, hits by ballistic missiles and 18 attack UAVs were recorded in 13 locations, as well as the falling of debris from downed drones in two areas.

