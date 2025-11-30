General Staff released morning report: 271 battles in 24 hours and massive Russian strikes along the front line

$42.190.00
48.870.00
ukenru
November 29, 06:27 PM • 13580 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 25309 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 20918 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 20937 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 20406 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
November 29, 12:33 PM • 15983 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
November 29, 12:07 PM • 15747 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
November 29, 11:00 AM • 14338 views
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
November 29, 10:28 AM • 14907 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities
November 29, 08:59 AM • 15303 views
Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
1m/s
97%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"This is not the language of a country that claims to negotiate peace": Sandu on Russia's massive shelling of UkrainePhotoNovember 29, 09:36 PM • 8826 views
The Telegraph: Russia throws "disposable infantrymen" into attacks without helmets and body armorNovember 29, 09:59 PM • 7458 views
Zelenskyy to visit Paris for meeting with Macron: date and agenda of visit revealedNovember 29, 11:02 PM • 4334 views
The "Golden Hare," which treasure hunters sought worldwide, has been "sold at auction."PhotoNovember 29, 11:33 PM • 3312 views
US closes airspace over Venezuela: Caracas respondsNovember 30, 12:05 AM • 4874 views
Publications
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 19008 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 68762 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 53912 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 61725 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 60239 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Emmanuel Macron
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Kyiv Oblast
Sweden
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 19008 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 36992 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 54557 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 74097 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 105758 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The New York Times
The Washington Post
Gold

General Staff released morning report: 271 battles in 24 hours and massive Russian strikes along the front line

Kyiv • UNN

 • 350 views

On November 30, 2025, 271 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched 3 missile and 40 air strikes. The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1160 Russian servicemen and destroyed 5 tanks, 14 armored vehicles, and 508 drones.

General Staff released morning report: 271 battles in 24 hours and massive Russian strikes along the front line

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to contain the intense offensive of Russian troops in several directions of the front. The most intense battles continue in the Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivka directions, writes UNN.

Details

As of 08:00 on November 30, 2025, the 1376th day of the full-scale war continues in Ukraine. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the day there were 271 combat engagements, the enemy carried out 3 missile and 40 air strikes, used 38 missiles, 110 guided aerial bombs, and also conducted 3813 shellings, including 59 from MLRS. For attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces, the Russians involved 4033 kamikaze drones.

Air strikes hit settlements in Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Ukrainian missile forces and artillery hit four areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, as well as two enemy artillery pieces.

The occupiers showed the greatest activity in the Pokrovsk direction – 76 assaults. Intense battles also continued in the Kostiantynivka (25 attacks), Oleksandrivka (44 attacks), Lyman (23 attacks), Kupyansk (14 attacks) and Huliaipole (15 attacks) directions.

Enemy losses per day amounted to 1160 servicemen, as well as five tanks, 14 armored vehicles, seven artillery systems, two MLRS, 508 drones, 29 missiles and 49 units of automotive equipment.

Ukrainian military continues to inflict significant losses on occupation units and destroy their offensive potential in the rear.

"Your work goes unnoticed by most": Syrskyi congratulated the radio-technical troops on their professional holiday30.11.25, 08:31 • 1064 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine