General Staff released morning report: 271 battles in 24 hours and massive Russian strikes along the front line

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to contain the intense offensive of Russian troops in several directions of the front. The most intense battles continue in the Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivka directions, writes UNN.

Details

As of 08:00 on November 30, 2025, the 1376th day of the full-scale war continues in Ukraine. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the day there were 271 combat engagements, the enemy carried out 3 missile and 40 air strikes, used 38 missiles, 110 guided aerial bombs, and also conducted 3813 shellings, including 59 from MLRS. For attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces, the Russians involved 4033 kamikaze drones.

Air strikes hit settlements in Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Ukrainian missile forces and artillery hit four areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, as well as two enemy artillery pieces.

The occupiers showed the greatest activity in the Pokrovsk direction – 76 assaults. Intense battles also continued in the Kostiantynivka (25 attacks), Oleksandrivka (44 attacks), Lyman (23 attacks), Kupyansk (14 attacks) and Huliaipole (15 attacks) directions.

Enemy losses per day amounted to 1160 servicemen, as well as five tanks, 14 armored vehicles, seven artillery systems, two MLRS, 508 drones, 29 missiles and 49 units of automotive equipment.

Ukrainian military continues to inflict significant losses on occupation units and destroy their offensive potential in the rear.

