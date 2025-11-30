"Your work goes unnoticed by most": Syrskyi congratulated the radio-technical troops on their professional holiday

$42.190.00
48.870.00
ukenru
November 29, 06:27 PM • 12957 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 24088 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 20126 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 20228 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 19840 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
November 29, 12:33 PM • 15761 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
November 29, 12:07 PM • 15567 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
November 29, 11:00 AM • 14277 views
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
November 29, 10:28 AM • 14854 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities
November 29, 08:59 AM • 15255 views
Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
1m/s
97%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine delegation to meet Rubio, Witkoff, and Kushner in Florida on Sunday - ReutersNovember 29, 08:58 PM • 4384 views
260 combat engagements per day, the enemy dropped 86 KABs: General Staff reported on the situation at the frontNovember 29, 09:19 PM • 3222 views
"This is not the language of a country that claims to negotiate peace": Sandu on Russia's massive shelling of UkrainePhotoNovember 29, 09:36 PM • 7468 views
The Telegraph: Russia throws "disposable infantrymen" into attacks without helmets and body armorNovember 29, 09:59 PM • 6208 views
US closes airspace over Venezuela: Caracas respondsNovember 30, 12:05 AM • 3668 views
Publications
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 18279 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 68107 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 53434 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 61189 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 59697 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Kaya Kallas
Mahmoud Abbas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Kyiv Oblast
Sweden
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 18279 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 36761 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 54344 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 73895 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 105570 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
The New York Times
The Washington Post
Gold

"Your work goes unnoticed by most": Syrskyi congratulated the radio-technical troops on their professional holiday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

General Oleksandr Syrskyi congratulated the radio-technical soldiers on their professional holiday, noting their role in the early detection of air threats. He emphasized that thanks to their work, air defense forces and aviation effectively performed their tasks at the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

"Your work goes unnoticed by most": Syrskyi congratulated the radio-technical troops on their professional holiday

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi congratulated radio-technical troops on their professional holiday. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to Syrskyi, the Day of Radio-Technical Troops of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (RTF) is a professional holiday for those who ensure early detection of air threats and transfer of information for the air defense system's response.

It is to the servicemen of the radio-technical troops that Ukrainian citizens owe timely warnings about air danger. ... Your work is invisible to most, but well understood by those who make decisions and perform combat missions

- noted the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He reminded that in the first hours of Russia's full-scale invasion, RTF soldiers were able to escape enemy strikes, preserve the control system, and provide the Air Force with the necessary information, and thanks to them, air defense forces and Ukrainian aviation effectively performed their tasks.

"I sincerely congratulate the RTF soldiers on their professional holiday. I wish you good health, reliable equipment, and a peaceful sky. I express my gratitude for your tireless work for the benefit of the Ukrainian people. We remember our brothers and sisters who died at the hands of bloody Russian occupiers while on combat duty and performing combat missions. We will win!" - wrote Syrskyi.

Recall

Today, November 30, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Radio-Technical Troops of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. RTF are the eyes for anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, and mobile groups for destroying UAVs. They are the ones who detect enemy targets in the sky: planes, missiles, and drones.

Not only 100 Rafale jets: Zelenskyy revealed that Ukraine will be able to purchase air defense systems, radars, and missiles from France17.11.25, 14:17 • 2507 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi