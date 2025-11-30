"Your work goes unnoticed by most": Syrskyi congratulated the radio-technical troops on their professional holiday

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi congratulated radio-technical troops on their professional holiday. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to Syrskyi, the Day of Radio-Technical Troops of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (RTF) is a professional holiday for those who ensure early detection of air threats and transfer of information for the air defense system's response.

It is to the servicemen of the radio-technical troops that Ukrainian citizens owe timely warnings about air danger. ... Your work is invisible to most, but well understood by those who make decisions and perform combat missions - noted the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He reminded that in the first hours of Russia's full-scale invasion, RTF soldiers were able to escape enemy strikes, preserve the control system, and provide the Air Force with the necessary information, and thanks to them, air defense forces and Ukrainian aviation effectively performed their tasks.

"I sincerely congratulate the RTF soldiers on their professional holiday. I wish you good health, reliable equipment, and a peaceful sky. I express my gratitude for your tireless work for the benefit of the Ukrainian people. We remember our brothers and sisters who died at the hands of bloody Russian occupiers while on combat duty and performing combat missions. We will win!" - wrote Syrskyi.

Recall

Today, November 30, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Radio-Technical Troops of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. RTF are the eyes for anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, and mobile groups for destroying UAVs. They are the ones who detect enemy targets in the sky: planes, missiles, and drones.

Not only 100 Rafale jets: Zelenskyy revealed that Ukraine will be able to purchase air defense systems, radars, and missiles from France