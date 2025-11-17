Not only 100 Rafale jets: Zelenskyy revealed that Ukraine will be able to purchase air defense systems, radars, and missiles from France

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed the details of the declaration with France. First of all, it concerns 100 Rafale F4 aircraft by 2035 for Ukraine's combat aviation, SAMP/T air defense systems, radars for air defense systems, air-to-air missiles, and aerial bombs, UNN reports.

Today is a special moment, truly historic for both nations – France and Ukraine. Together with Emmanuel Macron, we signed a declaration of intent on cooperation in the acquisition of defense equipment by Ukraine. The document gives our country the opportunity to acquire military equipment from the French defense industrial and technological base, including 100 Rafale F4 aircraft by 2035 for Ukraine's combat aviation, SAMP-T air defense systems, radars for air defense systems, air-to-air missiles, and aerial bombs. - Zelenskyy said.

According to him, joint projects between our defense industries will also begin this year: we will jointly produce interceptor drones, and work on the development of critical technologies and components that can be integrated into Ukrainian drones.

New planes, new reinforcement, new steps to strengthen our army and our country. I am very grateful to France, President Emmanuel Macron, and the entire French people. - Zelenskyy summarized.

At the air base in the French city of Vélizy-Villacoublay, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron signed a declaration of intent on cooperation in the acquisition of defense equipment by Ukraine.