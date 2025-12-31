"After almost 100 hours of fighting darkness": Vyshhorod is fully lit again

$42.390.17
Exclusive
07:11 AM • 1242 views
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
06:00 AM • 3454 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
December 30, 06:06 PM • 19594 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 49991 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 36148 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM • 32040 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
December 30, 01:07 PM • 30129 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
December 30, 12:27 PM • 21298 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
December 30, 11:22 AM • 19615 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
December 30, 11:09 AM • 24184 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Venezuela began shutting down oil wells due to US blockade - BloombergDecember 30, 09:59 PM • 7392 views
Poland demands investigation into TikTok disinformation calling for EU exitDecember 30, 11:34 PM • 6996 views
Odesa suffered a massive UAV attack: residential and energy infrastructure damaged, children injuredPhotoDecember 31, 01:06 AM • 21012 views
Bank robbed of 30 million euros in Germany during Christmas holidaysDecember 31, 01:42 AM • 13258 views
ISW: Kremlin refuses to provide evidence of Ukrainian drone attack on Putin's residence and even denies the need for it04:30 AM • 4788 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 42994 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 46246 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 41696 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 68563 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 66598 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Serhiy Lysak
Oleh Kiper
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Odesa
Poland
The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoDecember 30, 07:50 PM • 13888 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 49991 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthoodDecember 30, 01:45 PM • 25136 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 36644 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 49902 views
Heating
Technology
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
TikTok

"After almost 100 hours of fighting darkness": Vyshhorod is fully lit again

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

In Vyshhorod, Kyiv region, electricity supply has been fully restored after almost 100 hours of absence. Energy workers restored light for 356,500 families in 46 settlements of Kyiv region.

"After almost 100 hours of fighting darkness": Vyshhorod is fully lit again

In Vyshhorod, Kyiv region, electricity supply has been fully restored after almost 100 hours of fighting in the dark, said Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

We continue to eliminate the consequences of enemy attacks on Kyiv region. We have restored heat supply in the affected communities of Obukhiv district. Separately, regarding electricity supply. Currently, Vyshhorod is fully powered: all people now have light after almost 100 hours of fighting in the dark.

- Kalashnyk wrote.

He indicated that energy workers, rescuers, and utility workers worked day and night to restore light and heat to people's homes as quickly as possible.

"During the week, emergency teams of energy workers restored electricity supply to 356,500 families in 46 settlements of Kyiv region that suffered as a result of Russian attacks," the head of the RMA noted.

At the same time, according to him, restoration work continues in areas where the damage was most complex.

"In the left-bank part of the region, emergency shutdowns are temporarily in effect. All critical infrastructure is powered," Kalashnyk noted. "There is sewerage, water supply, heat carrier, and invincibility points are working. We are doing everything possible to ensure that every home in Kyiv region has light."

Kyiv and Odesa without schedules, Vyshhorod in its fourth day of fighting for light, and Kherson almost daily under shelling attacks on its CHP: details30.12.25, 10:45

Julia Shramko

Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Kyiv Oblast
Vyshhorod