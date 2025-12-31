"After almost 100 hours of fighting darkness": Vyshhorod is fully lit again

In Vyshhorod, Kyiv region, electricity supply has been fully restored after almost 100 hours of fighting in the dark, said Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

We continue to eliminate the consequences of enemy attacks on Kyiv region. We have restored heat supply in the affected communities of Obukhiv district. Separately, regarding electricity supply. Currently, Vyshhorod is fully powered: all people now have light after almost 100 hours of fighting in the dark. - Kalashnyk wrote.

He indicated that energy workers, rescuers, and utility workers worked day and night to restore light and heat to people's homes as quickly as possible.

"During the week, emergency teams of energy workers restored electricity supply to 356,500 families in 46 settlements of Kyiv region that suffered as a result of Russian attacks," the head of the RMA noted.

At the same time, according to him, restoration work continues in areas where the damage was most complex.

"In the left-bank part of the region, emergency shutdowns are temporarily in effect. All critical infrastructure is powered," Kalashnyk noted. "There is sewerage, water supply, heat carrier, and invincibility points are working. We are doing everything possible to ensure that every home in Kyiv region has light."

