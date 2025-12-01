$42.270.07
A woman was detained in Kyiv for threatening to detonate a grenade in one of the premises of the capital's police department

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

A 52-year-old woman was detained in Kyiv after she called law enforcement and stated that she planned to detonate a grenade in one of the premises of the Police Department. She faces up to eight years in prison for a false report of an explosion.

A woman was detained in Kyiv for threatening to detonate a grenade in one of the premises of the capital's police department

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers detained a woman who called the emergency line and threatened to blow up the premises of one of the capital's police departments. For such a "joke," she faces up to eight years in prison. This was reported by the Kyiv police, writes UNN.

Details

Kyiv region law enforcement officers reported an incident that occurred on December 1. The Kyiv police received a call from a woman who stated that she intended to detonate a grenade in the administrative building of one of the police departments. The information was immediately forwarded to all emergency services.

Rescuers conducted a unique operation to clear a high-rise building in Vyshhorod of mines01.12.25, 00:24 • 4892 views

Operatives established that the call was made by a 52-year-old Kyiv resident, who at the time of the report was in her own apartment. Law enforcement officers inspected her home, but found no explosive devices. During the conversation, the woman could not provide objective reasons for her actions.

Investigators detained the offender in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and notified her of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 259 of the Criminal Code – knowingly false reporting of preparation for an explosion, if the object of such reporting is a building that ensures the activities of state authorities.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment of up to eight years of imprisonment.

In Lviv Oblast, a driver detonated a grenade during a conversation with police: details17.11.25, 00:06 • 3222 views

Stepan Haftko

