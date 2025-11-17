In Lviv Oblast, a driver detonated a grenade during a conversation with police: details

$42.060.00
48.880.00
ukenru
06:56 PM • 10626 views
Ukraine's national football team advances to the 2026 World Cup playoffs after defeating Iceland in the final match of the qualification group stage
November 16, 04:59 PM • 19970 views
Power outages on November 17: Ukrenergo announced schedules
November 16, 04:36 PM • 20602 views
Rains are coming to Ukraine, storm warning declared in 10 regions: forecast for November 17Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 44820 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
November 16, 05:50 AM • 26905 views
Ukraine has agreed with Greece on gas imports to meet winter needs - Zelenskyy revealed details
November 15, 05:21 PM • 35081 views
Ukraine and Russia agreed on the exchange of 1,200 Ukrainian prisoners - Umerov
November 15, 01:07 PM • 48186 views
General Staff confirmed strike on Ryazan oil refinery and Russian facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea
November 15, 09:13 AM • 45206 views
Poland provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees for the last year - Nawrocki
November 15, 07:45 AM • 42217 views
In Ukraine, applications for financial assistance of 1000 hryvnias have started, but problems arise when registering for children
November 14, 06:09 PM • 53215 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Orban called fears of a Russian attack on Europe "ridiculous"November 16, 02:42 PM • 4174 views
A large plume of smoke rose in the village of Grafovka near Belgorod after a probable shellingPhotoNovember 16, 03:21 PM • 7814 views
In Poltava region, a train hit a man: police are investigating all details of the tragedyNovember 16, 03:37 PM • 3680 views
Russia's containment policy must be replaced by proactive actions - CPDNovember 16, 04:02 PM • 4246 views
Ukrainian refugees in UK will have to return home after the war - Home Office Minister Shabana MahmoodNovember 16, 05:20 PM • 7442 views
Publications
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 44820 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 49494 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 99975 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 86051 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhotoNovember 14, 12:13 PM • 58330 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Scott Bessent
Britney Spears
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Kherson
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhoto09:02 PM • 1544 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 28874 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 99976 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 37497 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 53127 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
Heating
Film

In Lviv Oblast, a driver detonated a grenade during a conversation with police: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 548 views

On November 16, in Rudky, Sambir district, an Alfa Romeo driver threw a grenade at police officers. The assailant sustained bodily injuries and was taken to the hospital. The man allegedly went AWOL, and criminal proceedings have been initiated.

In Lviv Oblast, a driver detonated a grenade during a conversation with police: details

In Lviv region, an unknown person threw a grenade at police officers. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the Lviv Oblast Police.

Details

It is noted that the incident occurred on November 16, around 6:00 p.m., in the city of Rudky, Sambir district. Law enforcement officers stopped an Alfa Romeo car, the driver of which violated traffic rules.

The driver, a 37-year-old resident of one of the villages in Sambir district, while talking to police officers near the car, pulled out a grenade and detonated it. As a result of the explosion, the assailant sustained bodily injuries and was taken to the hospital.

- the report says.

It is indicated that investigators opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and Article 348 (assault on the life of a law enforcement officer, a member of a public formation for the protection of public order and the state border or a serviceman) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The maximum penalty provided by the sanctions of the articles is imprisonment for a term of nine to fifteen years or life imprisonment. A pre-trial investigation is underway.

- law enforcement officers added.

According to activist Ivan Sprynskyi, preliminary data suggests that the man might have been a military serviceman who had gone AWOL.

Recall

The other day, in a forest in Ivano-Frankivsk region, the body of a 39-year-old mobilized man was found, who had been wanted since November 12 for unauthorized abandonment of his unit. He was mobilized on November 8, and according to the results of the military medical commission, he was fit for service in the rear.

A serviceman who went AWOL was detained in Lviv region after entering a store with a grenade08.10.25, 18:36 • 8155 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Life imprisonment
National Police of Ukraine