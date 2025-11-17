In Lviv Oblast, a driver detonated a grenade during a conversation with police: details

In Lviv region, an unknown person threw a grenade at police officers. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the Lviv Oblast Police.

Details

It is noted that the incident occurred on November 16, around 6:00 p.m., in the city of Rudky, Sambir district. Law enforcement officers stopped an Alfa Romeo car, the driver of which violated traffic rules.

The driver, a 37-year-old resident of one of the villages in Sambir district, while talking to police officers near the car, pulled out a grenade and detonated it. As a result of the explosion, the assailant sustained bodily injuries and was taken to the hospital. - the report says.

It is indicated that investigators opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and Article 348 (assault on the life of a law enforcement officer, a member of a public formation for the protection of public order and the state border or a serviceman) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The maximum penalty provided by the sanctions of the articles is imprisonment for a term of nine to fifteen years or life imprisonment. A pre-trial investigation is underway. - law enforcement officers added.

According to activist Ivan Sprynskyi, preliminary data suggests that the man might have been a military serviceman who had gone AWOL.

Recall

The other day, in a forest in Ivano-Frankivsk region, the body of a 39-year-old mobilized man was found, who had been wanted since November 12 for unauthorized abandonment of his unit. He was mobilized on November 8, and according to the results of the military medical commission, he was fit for service in the rear.

A serviceman who went AWOL was detained in Lviv region after entering a store with a grenade