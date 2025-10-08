$41.320.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

A serviceman who went AWOL was detained in Lviv region after entering a store with a grenade

Kyiv • UNN

 • 762 views

In Lviv region, a 45-year-old serviceman who went AWOL brought a grenade to a grocery store. He was detained, the ammunition was seized and sent for examination.

A serviceman who went AWOL was detained in Lviv region after entering a store with a grenade

In Lviv region, a 45-year-old resident of one of the villages came to a grocery store with a grenade. He turned out to be a serviceman who was AWOL. This was reported by the Lviv Oblast police, writes UNN.

Details

As law enforcement officers reported, on October 3, the 102 special line received a report that in one of the villages of Lviv district, a local resident brought an object resembling a grenade to a grocery store. Law enforcement officers went to the scene.

During negotiations, special forces convinced the 45-year-old serviceman, who is in AWOL status, to leave the house and hand over the grenade with a detonator to them. The ammunition was seized and sent for expert examination.

- the message says.

The man was detained by law enforcement officers. He was informed of suspicion of committing a crime under Part 1 of Article 263 (Illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for punishment - imprisonment for a term of three to seven years.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, law enforcement officers are establishing the origin of the grenade.

Suspect in the murder of a 15-year-old girl in Vinnytsia region charged: he turned out to be a serviceman AWOL – National Police08.10.25, 16:07

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
