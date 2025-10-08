A serviceman who went AWOL was detained in Lviv region after entering a store with a grenade

In Lviv region, a 45-year-old resident of one of the villages came to a grocery store with a grenade. He turned out to be a serviceman who was AWOL. This was reported by the Lviv Oblast police, writes UNN.

Details

As law enforcement officers reported, on October 3, the 102 special line received a report that in one of the villages of Lviv district, a local resident brought an object resembling a grenade to a grocery store. Law enforcement officers went to the scene.

During negotiations, special forces convinced the 45-year-old serviceman, who is in AWOL status, to leave the house and hand over the grenade with a detonator to them. The ammunition was seized and sent for expert examination. - the message says.

The man was detained by law enforcement officers. He was informed of suspicion of committing a crime under Part 1 of Article 263 (Illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for punishment - imprisonment for a term of three to seven years.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, law enforcement officers are establishing the origin of the grenade.

