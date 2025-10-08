Suspect in the murder of a 15-year-old girl in Vinnytsia region charged: he turned out to be a serviceman AWOL – National Police

In Vinnytsia region, police investigators notified a 26-year-old man of suspicion of involvement in the murder of a girl who disappeared in early October. Law enforcement officers established that the suspect is a serviceman who voluntarily left his unit (AWOL) and met the victim through social networks. This was reported by the National Police, writes UNN.

Details

Law enforcement officers reminded that on October 5, the girl went to study in the city of Illintsi in Vinnytsia region, but never arrived at the educational institution. During the search, investigators found out that a 26-year-old acquaintance was involved in her disappearance. The man was detained by criminal investigation operatives, and during interrogation, he admitted that he had sexual intercourse with the minor, and then, trying to hide the crime, in an abandoned house of his relatives, he inflicted several fatal blows to her head with a bat. After that, he threw the body into a well and covered it with stones.

Rescuers and police worked at the scene for more than a day to retrieve the body from a deep and extremely narrow well using special equipment. On October 8, the body was sent for forensic medical examination to establish the final cause of death.

The detainee was notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 115 (premeditated murder) and Article 408 (desertion) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The court chose a preventive measure - detention without the right to bail. After the completion of the examinations, law enforcement officers will consider the issue of additional qualification of the crime. The investigation is ongoing.

