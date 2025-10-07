In Zhytomyr region, during a family quarrel, a man stabbed his wife, 9-year-old daughter, dog, and two cats

A resident of Zhytomyr region was detained on suspicion of murdering his wife and 9-year-old daughter, as well as attempting to murder a neighbor and animal cruelty. The court remanded the 43-year-old man in custody without the right to bail; he faces 15 years or life imprisonment. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Zhytomyr Oblast police.

Details

Law enforcement officers noted that a 43-year-old resident of the village of Kotivka, Radomyshl community, was detained on October 4 on suspicion of murdering his wife and minor daughter, as well as attempting to murder a neighbor. In addition, he is accused of animal cruelty.

On October 5, investigators... notified the suspect of suspicion of intentional murder of two persons, including a minor child (paragraphs 1, 2 of part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), of a completed attempted murder committed by a person who had previously committed intentional murder (part 2 of Article 15, paragraph 13 of part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), as well as of cruel treatment of animals (part 3 of Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). On October 6, the court chose a preventive measure for the suspect in the form of detention without the right to bail. - the post says.

According to the police, an argument broke out between the couple, during which "the intoxicated man wounded his 42-year-old wife with a kitchen knife and inflicted multiple stab wounds with a sharp object on his 9-year-old daughter. The woman and child died."

After the crime, the assailant left the yard, killed a dog and cats, and tried to kill a 62-year-old neighbor. The woman underwent surgery and is currently under medical supervision.

For what he did, he faces a penalty of imprisonment for up to 15 years or life imprisonment. - the police reported.

Addition

It was also established that the couple had five children, three of whom lived separately. Two younger daughters remained with their parents. On the day of the tragedy, the 11-year-old girl was with friends next door.

In August 2025, by court decision, the man and woman were deprived of parental rights, but as of October 4, the minor children had not been removed from the family. Therefore, law enforcement officers are checking the implementation of the court decision by guardianship and trusteeship bodies. Criminal proceedings have been initiated under the article Official Negligence.

