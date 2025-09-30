$41.320.16
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones
First autumn frosts: is there a threat to the fruit and vegetable harvest?
Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVAPhoto
EU to consider creating 'drone wall' and air defense shield at Copenhagen meeting - Bloomberg
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
Russia is preparing for increased air strikes and an increase in the number of weapons in UkraineSeptember 30, 12:34 AM • 22373 views
In occupied Donetsk, children are forced to deliver water instead of studying - CNSSeptember 30, 01:57 AM • 19240 views
Russian troops attacked 14 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and launched 553 strikes - OVA04:42 AM • 6752 views
Three Rosgvardia officers, including a lieutenant colonel, eliminated in Russia: DIU shows videoVideo08:08 AM • 12180 views
Man wounded in abdomen by air defense bullet in Konotop city center08:56 AM • 11152 views
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9592 views

The husband of choreographer Maria Kholodna was sentenced to 15 years in prison. He was found guilty of the premeditated murder and dismemberment of his wife in February 2024.

Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer

Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kharkiv sentenced the husband of Maria Kholodna, a ballet dancer at the Kharkiv Academic Theater of Musical Comedy, who killed and dismembered his wife in February 2024. He was found guilty of premeditated murder and sentenced to 15 years in prison, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The man was found guilty under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (premeditated murder). The crime was committed on February 17, 2024: the daughter of ballet dancer Maria Kholodna contacted the police with a report that her mother had disappeared. She stopped answering calls, and wrote quite strangely in messengers, according to the prosecutor's office.

Law enforcement officers found out that the deceased and her husband were going to divorce and live separately. But the attacker, accusing his wife of infidelity, killed and dismembered her. He hid parts of the body in the forest, and burned the body itself in an abandoned basement on the territory of a dacha cooperative.

After the murder, the accused tried to create the impression that his wife was still alive: he drove her phone around the city and responded to messages, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported.

Recall

A court in Poltava sentenced a local resident to 15 years in prison for sexual violence and rape of a 13-year-old boy with a disability. The criminal was discovered by National Guard servicemen during patrolling.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies