Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer

Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kharkiv sentenced the husband of Maria Kholodna, a ballet dancer at the Kharkiv Academic Theater of Musical Comedy, who killed and dismembered his wife in February 2024. He was found guilty of premeditated murder and sentenced to 15 years in prison, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The man was found guilty under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (premeditated murder). The crime was committed on February 17, 2024: the daughter of ballet dancer Maria Kholodna contacted the police with a report that her mother had disappeared. She stopped answering calls, and wrote quite strangely in messengers, according to the prosecutor's office.

Law enforcement officers found out that the deceased and her husband were going to divorce and live separately. But the attacker, accusing his wife of infidelity, killed and dismembered her. He hid parts of the body in the forest, and burned the body itself in an abandoned basement on the territory of a dacha cooperative.

After the murder, the accused tried to create the impression that his wife was still alive: he drove her phone around the city and responded to messages, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported.

Recall

A court in Poltava sentenced a local resident to 15 years in prison for sexual violence and rape of a 13-year-old boy with a disability. The criminal was discovered by National Guard servicemen during patrolling.