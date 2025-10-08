Man brutally murdered 16-year-old girl in Kirovohrad region - National Police

In Svitlovodsk, Kirovohrad region, police detained a man suspected of murdering a 16-year-old girl, whose relatives found her with stab wounds in a rented apartment on October 5. This was reported by the National Police, writes UNN.

Details

Kirovohrad police established the involvement of a local resident in the brutal murder of a minor. Operatives, investigators, dog handlers, forensic experts, and analysts thoroughly checked video from surveillance cameras, interviewed witnesses, and worked through possible versions of the event to identify the attacker.

Relatives found a 16-year-old girl with stab wounds without signs of life in a rented apartment in the city of Svitlovodsk on October 5. As a result of comprehensive work, the police established the involvement of a local resident in the commission of the crime — the law enforcement officers said in a statement.

Under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor's office, the man was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and notified of suspicion. A pre-trial investigation has been launched under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code (intentional murder).

Investigators have already sent a petition to the court regarding the election of a pre-trial detention measure for the suspect in the form of detention.

