Man brutally murdered 16-year-old girl in Kirovohrad region - National Police
Kyiv • UNN
Kirovohrad region police detained a local resident suspected of murdering a 16-year-old girl who was found with stab wounds in a rented apartment on October 5. The man has been notified of suspicion of premeditated murder, and investigators are seeking his detention.
Details
Kirovohrad police established the involvement of a local resident in the brutal murder of a minor. Operatives, investigators, dog handlers, forensic experts, and analysts thoroughly checked video from surveillance cameras, interviewed witnesses, and worked through possible versions of the event to identify the attacker.
Under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor's office, the man was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and notified of suspicion. A pre-trial investigation has been launched under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code (intentional murder).
Investigators have already sent a petition to the court regarding the election of a pre-trial detention measure for the suspect in the form of detention.
