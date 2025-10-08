$41.320.03
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
09:05 AM • 13087 views
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
08:55 AM • 14370 views
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
07:23 AM • 15082 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
07:01 AM • 19211 views
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains
07:01 AM • 18256 views
The price of gold continues to rise and break records, and silver has also reacted to this increase
06:24 AM • 16997 views
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 7, 03:10 PM • 61334 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
October 7, 02:52 PM • 54947 views
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 7, 12:19 PM • 39720 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
Man brutally murdered 16-year-old girl in Kirovohrad region - National Police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 808 views

Kirovohrad region police detained a local resident suspected of murdering a 16-year-old girl who was found with stab wounds in a rented apartment on October 5. The man has been notified of suspicion of premeditated murder, and investigators are seeking his detention.

Man brutally murdered 16-year-old girl in Kirovohrad region - National Police

In Svitlovodsk, Kirovohrad region, police detained a man suspected of murdering a 16-year-old girl, whose relatives found her with stab wounds in a rented apartment on October 5. This was reported by the National Police, writes UNN.

Details

Kirovohrad police established the involvement of a local resident in the brutal murder of a minor. Operatives, investigators, dog handlers, forensic experts, and analysts thoroughly checked video from surveillance cameras, interviewed witnesses, and worked through possible versions of the event to identify the attacker.

In Zhytomyr region, during a family quarrel, a man stabbed his wife, 9-year-old daughter, dog, and two cats07.10.25, 18:00 • 6796 views

Relatives found a 16-year-old girl with stab wounds without signs of life in a rented apartment in the city of Svitlovodsk on October 5. As a result of comprehensive work, the police established the involvement of a local resident in the commission of the crime 

— the law enforcement officers said in a statement.

Under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor's office, the man was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and notified of suspicion. A pre-trial investigation has been launched under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code (intentional murder).

Investigators have already sent a petition to the court regarding the election of a pre-trial detention measure for the suspect in the form of detention.

In Vinnytsia region, a man killed a schoolgirl and threw her body into a well to conceal an intimate relationship with her – National Police07.10.25, 14:20 • 3476 views

Stepan Haftko

