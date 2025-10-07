In Vinnytsia region, a man killed a schoolgirl and threw her body into a well to conceal an intimate relationship with her – National Police

In Vinnytsia region, police detained a 26-year-old man who raped and killed a 15-year-old girl, after which he tried to hide the crime by throwing the body into a well and covering it with stones. This was reported by law enforcement officers of Vinnytsia region, writes UNN.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, the man met the 15-year-old girl on social networks. The communication quickly turned into an agreement to meet, during which the suspect promised to drive the girl to study in Illintsi, Vinnytsia region. However, instead of the educational institution, he took her to an abandoned house of his relatives, located 25 kilometers from the girl's place of residence, and committed sexual violence against her.

The investigation established that after this, the man, in order to hide the traces of the crime, beat the victim to death. Then he threw the body into a well and covered it with stones, trying to avoid exposure.

The suspect testified to the police that he had sexual relations with a minor and, in order to conceal the crime, killed her, and threw the body into a well and covered it with stones. – confirmed the police.

On October 5, the girl was supposed to arrive for classes, but she never appeared at the educational institution. When she did not return home the next day, her relatives contacted the police. The key to solving the crime was information from an acquaintance of the victim, to whom the girl told about communicating with the suspect.

Law enforcement officers quickly established the suspect's whereabouts. During the interrogation, he admitted his guilt. Since then, investigative actions and work on excavating the well where the body of the deceased was found have been ongoing at the crime scene.

A criminal proceeding has been opened under Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine for intentional murder. After a forensic medical examination, investigators will determine the final qualification of the crime. The detainee faces a long prison sentence.

