Contract killing of Kyiv businessman Ihor Salo: participants in a series of serious crimes exposed in Kharkiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 694 views

Key participants in a series of contract crimes, including the preparation of the murder of 63-year-old Kyiv businessman Ihor Salo, have been exposed in the Kharkiv region. A 57-year-old Kharkiv resident ordered attacks on a lawyer and an entrepreneur, and a 49-year-old Kharkiv resident organized these crimes and the preparation of the businessman's murder.

Contract killing of Kyiv businessman Ihor Salo: participants in a series of serious crimes exposed in Kharkiv region

In Kharkiv region, key participants in a series of contract crimes, including the preparation of a contract killing of a 63-year-old Kyiv businessman, have been exposed. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

Operatives of the Criminal Investigation Department and investigators of the National Police established that a 57-year-old Kharkiv resident was involved in ordering attacks aimed at inflicting grievous bodily harm on a 46-year-old Kyiv lawyer and a 39-year-old Kharkiv entrepreneur. After the beating, the human rights activist suffered irreparable facial disfigurement. The second suspect, a 49-year-old Kharkiv resident, is reasonably suspected of organizing these crimes, as well as preparing a contract killing of a 63-year-old Kyiv businessman.

- informs the National Police.

It is noted that an attempt on the man's life had already been made in the past, as a result of which the entrepreneur's security guard died. One of the perpetrators has already been sentenced by the court to 15 years in prison.

The National Police do not name the businessman, but judging by the description of the case, it is about businessman Ihor Salo.

In the evening of November 6, 2019, on the so-called "Chaikinsky" turn of the Brest-Litovsk highway, an assassination attempt on Salo occurred. A motorcyclist drove up close to his armored Mercedes-Benz S600, which had stopped at a traffic light, and placed an explosive device on the car's roof.

Further investigative actions are currently underway to bring the suspects to justice. If found guilty, the perpetrator of serious crimes faces a sentence of up to 12 years in prison, and the organizer of the attacks and attempted murder faces up to 15 years or life imprisonment.

A train passenger in Kyiv region stabbed a man who stood up for a girl26.09.25, 16:39 • 1036 views

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Ukraine
Kharkiv