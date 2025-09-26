A train passenger in Kyiv region stabbed a man who stood up for a girl

$41.490.08
48.710.05
ukenru
02:33 PM • 2682 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
02:01 PM • 8136 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
01:31 PM • 6984 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
12:45 PM • 9726 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 14746 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
09:25 AM • 19002 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM • 28236 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 33929 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 38434 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 28340 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
2.1m/s
44%
763mm
Popular news
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 26855 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakers09:12 AM • 18492 views
If Putin agrees to a truce for any period, elections could be held in Ukraine - Zelenskyy11:16 AM • 8120 views
Famous Russian propagandist Tigran Keosayan died after 8 months in a coma11:19 AM • 6422 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhoto12:18 PM • 13371 views
Publications
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
02:01 PM • 8158 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhoto12:18 PM • 13418 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideoSeptember 26, 09:01 AM • 28239 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 33930 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 38435 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andrius Kubilius
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Mette Frederiksen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Chernihiv
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo02:33 PM • 2688 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakers09:12 AM • 18536 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 26898 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 33122 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 40998 views
Actual
Su-34
The Washington Post
MiG-31
9K720 Iskander
Pantsir missile system

A train passenger in Kyiv region stabbed a man who stood up for a girl

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1036 views

In Kyiv region, an assailant stabbed a man in the chest after the latter defended a girl whom the attacker was harassing.

A train passenger in Kyiv region stabbed a man who stood up for a girl

In the Kyiv region, police detained a 22-year-old man who, while intoxicated, stabbed a train passenger with a knife. The victim was hospitalized, and the attacker faces up to eight years in prison. This was reported by the Kyiv region police communications department, UNN reports.

Details

The incident occurred on September 23 at around 4:40 p.m. on a Kyiv-Volynskyi-Berezan electric train. According to law enforcement, the young man was intoxicated and got into a verbal argument with one of the passengers. When the man stood up for the girl, a conflict arose between him and the attacker.

During the argument, the attacker took out a knife he had prepared in advance and stabbed the 37-year-old man in the chest. The victim was hospitalized with a penetrating wound.

After the incident, the attacker tried to escape, but law enforcement officers quickly identified him and located him.

The police detained the attacker in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and placed him in a temporary detention center. Material evidence was seized, the Main Police Department of the Kyiv region reported.

Under the procedural guidance of the Baryshiv Department of the Brovary District Prosecutor's Office, the suspect was notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 296 (gross violation of public order with special impudence) and Part 1 of Article 121 (intentional grievous bodily harm) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention for him.

Stepan Haftko

Kyiv region
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Kyiv
Kharkiv