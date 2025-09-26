A train passenger in Kyiv region stabbed a man who stood up for a girl

In the Kyiv region, police detained a 22-year-old man who, while intoxicated, stabbed a train passenger with a knife. The victim was hospitalized, and the attacker faces up to eight years in prison. This was reported by the Kyiv region police communications department, UNN reports.

The incident occurred on September 23 at around 4:40 p.m. on a Kyiv-Volynskyi-Berezan electric train. According to law enforcement, the young man was intoxicated and got into a verbal argument with one of the passengers. When the man stood up for the girl, a conflict arose between him and the attacker.

During the argument, the attacker took out a knife he had prepared in advance and stabbed the 37-year-old man in the chest. The victim was hospitalized with a penetrating wound.

After the incident, the attacker tried to escape, but law enforcement officers quickly identified him and located him.

The police detained the attacker in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and placed him in a temporary detention center. Material evidence was seized, the Main Police Department of the Kyiv region reported.

Under the procedural guidance of the Baryshiv Department of the Brovary District Prosecutor's Office, the suspect was notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 296 (gross violation of public order with special impudence) and Part 1 of Article 121 (intentional grievous bodily harm) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention for him.