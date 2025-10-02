In Dnipropetrovsk region, parents will be tried for beating their 4-year-old son with a pipe for taking bread without permission

In Dnipropetrovsk region, a couple will face trial for the brutal murder of their own 4-year-old son. The child died after his parents beat him for several days with their hands, feet, and a metal pipe due to disobedience and because the boy took bread and cookies without permission. This was reported by the Dnipropetrovsk Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

Law enforcement officers established that in July 2025, the parents beat the child in the presence of other children. More than 20 bodily injuries were found on the boy's body, including at least 12 on his head and more than 10 on his torso and limbs, as well as fractures and dislocations. The cause of death was traumatic shock.

The reason for the abuse was disobedience and the fact that the child took bread and cookies without permission. The accused beat the boy in the presence of other children – reported the prosecutor's office.

Yurii Papusha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, personally signed the indictment and will support the public prosecution in court. The accused face life imprisonment.

In addition, a lawsuit to deprive the couple of parental rights regarding their two other children is being considered in court. The accused are in custody without the right to bail.

