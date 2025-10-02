$41.220.08
09:13 AM • 8220 views
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
07:38 AM • 16777 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
06:36 AM • 19766 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
05:53 AM • 19209 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
October 2, 05:30 AM • 31965 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
October 2, 03:16 AM • 18232 views
EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen
October 1, 11:57 PM • 20319 views
Defense Forces cut through the "Dobropillia salient" and advanced up to 1400 m - SyrskyiPhoto
October 1, 05:21 PM • 37399 views
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM • 53716 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
October 1, 02:16 PM • 30458 views
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
In Dnipropetrovsk region, parents will be tried for beating their 4-year-old son with a pipe for taking bread without permission

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1884 views

In Dnipropetrovsk region, a couple will be tried for beating their 4-year-old son to death with a metal pipe and other objects. The reason was that the boy took bread without permission, sustaining over 20 injuries that led to traumatic shock.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, parents will be tried for beating their 4-year-old son with a pipe for taking bread without permission

In Dnipropetrovsk region, a couple will face trial for the brutal murder of their own 4-year-old son. The child died after his parents beat him for several days with their hands, feet, and a metal pipe due to disobedience and because the boy took bread and cookies without permission. This was reported by the Dnipropetrovsk Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

Law enforcement officers established that in July 2025, the parents beat the child in the presence of other children. More than 20 bodily injuries were found on the boy's body, including at least 12 on his head and more than 10 on his torso and limbs, as well as fractures and dislocations. The cause of death was traumatic shock.

The reason for the abuse was disobedience and the fact that the child took bread and cookies without permission. The accused beat the boy in the presence of other children 

– reported the prosecutor's office.

Yurii Papusha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, personally signed the indictment and will support the public prosecution in court. The accused face life imprisonment.

In addition, a lawsuit to deprive the couple of parental rights regarding their two other children is being considered in court. The accused are in custody without the right to bail.

SBU prevented a terrorist attack in Odesa: a couple of Russian agents were preparing to assassinate military personnel02.10.25, 11:46 • 1604 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Odesa