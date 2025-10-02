SBU prevented a terrorist attack in Odesa: a couple of Russian agents were preparing to assassinate military personnel
Kyiv • UNN
SBU counterintelligence detained a couple of Russian special services agents who were preparing a terrorist attack in Odesa. They were supposed to blow up Ukrainian military personnel after receiving coordinates of a hideout with explosives.
The counter-intelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine prevented another terrorist attack in Odesa - a couple of Russian intelligence agents who were preparing to kill Ukrainian servicemen were detained. This was reported by the SBU press center, according to UNN.
Details
The perpetrators received the coordinates of a hideout with an improvised explosive device. Before that, they monitored the places of the largest concentration of personnel of the Defense Forces, marked these locations on Google Maps, and "reported" to the Russian curator.
The enemy agents were exposed and detained when they were heading to the place of the planned terrorist attack. They turned out to be an unemployed couple - the Russians recruited them through a Telegram channel for finding "easy money."
During searches, smartphones with evidence of working for the enemy were found and seized from the detainees. Both suspects were notified of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:
- Art. 14 (preparation for committing a crime);
- Part 2 of Art. 258 (terrorist act committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy).
If found guilty in court, the detainees face life imprisonment.
Recall
Recently, the SBU prevented terrorist attacks in Lviv: the Russians tried to lure Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen to the explosion site using fake female accounts.