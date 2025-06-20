Restoration of "Okhmatdyt": Liashko assures that the company that won the tender for the hospital's repair is not involved in criminal proceedings

The company "RIOLA-MODUL LTD", which will be engaged in the restoration of the damaged "Okhmatdyt" hospital, is not a defendant in criminal proceedings, as reported in the media. This was stated by Minister of Health Viktor Liashko during the question hour to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, reports UNN.

Details

Regarding the restoration of "Okhmatdyt", we have repeatedly held meetings, where we invited all mass media, and also once a month we listen to the stages of restoration of the "Okhmatdyt" hospital at the meeting of the Committee on Health of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. We purely report on what is happening. As of today, project documentation for the restoration of the main building has been developed, tender procedures have been carried out on the Prozorro platform, bilateral agreements have been signed between the "Okhmatdyt" charitable foundation, for which funds were raised, and the contractor who won and offered the lowest price for the restoration of the hospital - said Liashko.

He noted that a restoration council was created, which involved the main donors who donated funds for the restoration of "Okhmatdyt", and who fully control all processes related to the hospital's restoration, including monitoring the competitive procedures and evaluating the winning company.

Today, I can say that we have certificates from law enforcement agencies confirming that none of the executives of the winning company are involved in any criminal proceedings. No criminal legal measures have been applied to any of the executives, only according to the law - added Liashko.

Addition

On July 8, 2024, the Russian army launched a targeted attack on the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital. On September 30, the hospital announced simplified procurements for emergency work worth 9.51 million hryvnias and technical supervision for them worth 132 thousand hryvnias.

By November 15, priority emergency work to protect the "Okhmatdyt" hospital building from external influences was to be completed.

In May, "Okhmatdyt" announced a tender for the repair of the building of the diagnostic and treatment complex of the National Children's Specialized Hospital "Okhmatdyt" with an expected cost of 367 million 448 thousand 347 hryvnias.

Three companies participated in the tender, and the lowest price was offered by "RIOLA-MODUL LTD", which proposed 292 million 998 thousand 16 hryvnias. The contract with this company was signed on June 6.

RIOLA-MODUL LTD was registered in 1994 in Vyshhorod, Kyiv Oblast, with a statutory capital of 375 hryvnias.

The main activity is other specialized construction works. The owner and director of the company is Volodymyr Dukhovych.

From 2016 to 2023, the company was involved in 10 criminal proceedings. In particular, in 2017, the Department of Capital Construction of Donetsk Oblast signed a contract with the company for 44 million 642 thousand 886 hryvnias.

Under the terms of the contract, the contractor was obliged to complete the reconstruction work of School No. 13 in Sloviansk within 159 days from the date of signing the contract.

The department paid an advance to the company in the amount of 8.9 million hryvnias, but did not receive the completed work within the stipulated period.

The Ministry of Health stated that the repair of Okhmatdyt is planned to be completed by the end of the year