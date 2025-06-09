$41.400.07
The Ministry of Health stated that the repair of Okhmatdyt is planned to be completed by the end of the year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 382 views

The Ministry of Health plans to complete the repair work in Okhmatdyt by the end of the year, and the facade work by November. The restoration is carried out by the company "Riola-module" for 293 million hryvnias.

The Ministry of Health stated that the repair of Okhmatdyt is planned to be completed by the end of the year

The repair of the Okhmatdyt children's hospital, which was damaged last year as a result of the Russian Federation's shelling, is planned to be completed by the end of the year, but the Ministry of Health wants all facade works to be completed before the cold weather sets in, i.e. during October - early November. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Health Viktor Lyashko during a briefing, reports UNN.

The restoration of the main building of Okhmatdyt began in early June. Tender procedures were held on the Prozorro platform. With an expected cost of 367 million... there is a winner who signed a contract for 293 million hryvnias. This is the company "Riola-module" LLC, which started the restoration work. Measurements are currently being taken, necessary materials are being ordered to complete the construction by the end of this year for sure. We have a request, and we are working with the team to ensure that all facade works are completed before the cold weather sets in, i.e. during October - early November, the building continued to function 

- said Lyashko.

He noted that it is planned to repair the facade, networks, replace windows, but also work is being carried out inside the building in parallel.

In particular, engineering networks, ventilation, oxygen supply, other systems, as well as what was damaged as a result of last year's terrorist act, including suspended ceilings. I also have a request to the company to pay attention to one of the floors, where there are clean rooms, where bone marrow transplantation takes place, because it is the only department that currently operates outside the Okhmatdyt institution, and it is our priority to move this department to this complex as soon as possible. There are preliminary agreements that we will start internal work from this department 

- added Lyashko.

Let us remind you

On July 8, 2024, the Russian army launched a targeted strike on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital. On September 30, the hospital announced simplified purchases for emergency works worth UAH 9.51 million and technical supervision of them worth UAH 132,000. By November 15, priority emergency works were to be completed to protect the Okhmatdyt hospital building from external influences.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
Viktor Lyashko
