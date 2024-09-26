Air defense in Kyiv is operating due to the threat of enemy drones
Kyiv • UNN
The air defense system has been activated in Kyiv due to the detection of enemy drones. Residents of the capital and Kyiv region are urged to stay in shelters until the air raid alert is lifted.
Air defense is working in Kyiv. This was reported by the head of the KCMA Serhiy Popko, UNN reports.
Air defense is working in Kyiv. Stay in shelters until the air raid is over
The Air Force informs you that is in the vicinity of the city with an enemy UAV.
Explosions were reportedly heard in Vyshhorod, Kyiv region.
