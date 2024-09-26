Air defense in Kyiv is operating due to the threat of enemy drones

Air defense is working in Kyiv. This was reported by the head of the KCMA Serhiy Popko, UNN reports.

Air defense is working in Kyiv. Stay in shelters until the air raid is over - said Serhiy Popko.

The Air Force informs you that is in the vicinity of the city with an enemy UAV.

Explosions were reportedly heard in Vyshhorod, Kyiv region.

Air alert announced in Kyiv: residents are asked to take shelter