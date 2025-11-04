Rheinmetall concern opens a plant in Lithuania: the largest defense investment in the country's history – Bloomberg

The German defense concern Rheinmetall AG has started construction of an ammunition plant in the Lithuanian city of Baisogala, which has become the largest defense investment in Lithuania's history and a key element in strengthening NATO's eastern flank. This is stated in the Bloomberg material, writes UNN.

Details

The enterprise will be located on a plot of 340 hectares. It is expected to start operating in mid-2026, initially producing 35,000 155-mm artillery shells annually, and from 2027 – up to 100,000. According to CEO Armin Papperger, investments in the project amount to about 300 million euros and will create about 400 jobs.

Germany prepares for massive rearmament: €377 billion plan to make Bundeswehr Europe's most powerful army – Politico

This is a strategic step aimed at building deterrence as a prerequisite for peace – emphasized Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda.

He noted the symbolism of Germany's ambitions to strengthen defense being realized in his country.

Papperger, in turn, emphasized: "This is an important signal also for Russia, to show that we are effective and capable as NATO to react."

Rheinmetall also signed a memorandum on the creation of a gunpowder charge production plant in Lithuania. In parallel, the company is expanding its production network in Spain, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and Latvia, where similar defense projects are being implemented.

German giant Rheinmetall builds ammunition plant in Latvia