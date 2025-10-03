The Russian government saved over 207 billion rubles by cutting a number of state programs, but increased spending on government bodies and propaganda. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (FISU), according to UNN.

In 2026, federal spending on at least 18 of 51 state programs will decrease, allowing the government to save over 207 billion rubles.

The cuts affected healthcare, aviation, energy, and funding for temporarily occupied territories. - the post says.

It is noted that the program "Chemical and Biological Safety" was cut the most in percentage terms - by 36.4% (to 3.5 billion rubles).

In absolute terms, the record reduction fell on "Integrated Development of Rural Areas" - minus 34.3 billion rubles (approximately 30%). The program "Healthcare Development" lost 31.7 billion rubles.

Funding for aviation industry development programs (-14.4 billion) and energy (-17.9 billion) has been significantly reduced. The cuts also affected projects in shipbuilding, fisheries, employment, and national policy.

At the same time, spending on government bodies and propaganda is growing. The program "Russia in the World," aimed at promoting "traditional values" abroad, will receive almost 12 billion rubles in 2026 - twice as much as last year. - reports the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

The state fund "Defenders of the Fatherland," headed by Putin's niece Anna Tsivileva, will receive 35 billion rubles, which is 2.5 times more than the 2025 funding.

State TV channels will be financed with 106.4 billion rubles in 2026.

Russia uses a network of "Russian Houses" abroad to promote propaganda. In particular, in Nicaragua, exhibitions and a film screening about the occupation of Ukrainian territories were organized, promoting the Kremlin's narratives about "fascism in Ukraine" and "positive changes" in Donbas.

