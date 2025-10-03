$41.220.08
October 2, 06:06 PM • 14726 views
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
Exclusive
October 2, 01:54 PM • 34563 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Exclusive
October 2, 01:45 PM • 32121 views
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
October 2, 01:08 PM • 23341 views
Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, among them defenders of Mariupol and Chornobyl NPP - ZelenskyyPhoto
Exclusive
October 2, 12:31 PM • 24904 views
How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer
October 2, 09:13 AM • 26267 views
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
October 2, 07:38 AM • 30222 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
October 2, 06:36 AM • 31275 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
October 2, 05:53 AM • 27628 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
October 2, 05:30 AM • 54076 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
Beat a cyclist unconscious for a parking remark: Mercedes driver detained again in Kyiv regionOctober 2, 05:28 PM
Putin made a series of controversial statements about the possible transfer of Tomahawk missiles to UkraineOctober 2, 06:49 PM
Residents of Zaporizhzhia region should leave and wait out the active phase of the Russian offensive - AndriushchenkoOctober 2, 07:08 PM
"If the Russian Federation is a 'paper tiger', then what is NATO?" - Putin questioned the Alliance's combat readinessOctober 2, 07:45 PM
Air defense forces are operating on the left bank of the capital, enemy drones are heading towards the city - mayorOctober 2, 07:59 PM
Publications
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?October 2, 12:21 PM
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhotoOctober 2, 11:55 AM
Rights of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market versus the permissiveness of the NBU: Ukrainian reality and EU experienceOctober 2, 11:28 AM
Teacher's Day 2025: What to give a teacherOctober 2, 07:31 AM
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhotoOctober 2, 05:30 AM
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM
Russia cut state programs but increased funding for propaganda

Kyiv • UNN

 • 414 views

The Russian government saved over 207 billion rubles by cutting funding for a number of state programs, including healthcare and the aviation industry. At the same time, spending on government bodies and propaganda significantly increased, particularly on the "Russia in the World" program and state TV channels.

Russia cut state programs but increased funding for propaganda

The Russian government saved over 207 billion rubles by cutting a number of state programs, but increased spending on government bodies and propaganda. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (FISU), according to UNN.

Details

In 2026, federal spending on at least 18 of 51 state programs will decrease, allowing the government to save over 207 billion rubles.

The cuts affected healthcare, aviation, energy, and funding for temporarily occupied territories.

- the post says.

It is noted that the program "Chemical and Biological Safety" was cut the most in percentage terms - by 36.4% (to 3.5 billion rubles).

In absolute terms, the record reduction fell on "Integrated Development of Rural Areas" - minus 34.3 billion rubles (approximately 30%). The program "Healthcare Development" lost 31.7 billion rubles.

Funding for aviation industry development programs (-14.4 billion) and energy (-17.9 billion) has been significantly reduced. The cuts also affected projects in shipbuilding, fisheries, employment, and national policy.

At the same time, spending on government bodies and propaganda is growing. The program "Russia in the World," aimed at promoting "traditional values" abroad, will receive almost 12 billion rubles in 2026 - twice as much as last year.

- reports the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

The state fund "Defenders of the Fatherland," headed by Putin's niece Anna Tsivileva, will receive 35 billion rubles, which is 2.5 times more than the 2025 funding.

State TV channels will be financed with 106.4 billion rubles in 2026.

Recall

Russia uses a network of "Russian Houses" abroad to promote propaganda. In particular, in Nicaragua, exhibitions and a film screening about the occupation of Ukrainian territories were organized, promoting the Kremlin's narratives about "fascism in Ukraine" and "positive changes" in Donbas.

Occupying authorities use "foreign journalists" and politicians for propaganda in Donetsk region - Center for Countering Disinformation16.09.25, 23:44

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
Electricity
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
Ukraine