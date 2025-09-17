The head of the occupation administration in Donetsk region, Denis Pushilin, met with a group of so-called foreign journalists and politicians from a number of countries. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, according to UNN.

Details

Among the participants were representatives from the USA, Latin America, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Turkey, Belgium, and France. Russian propaganda uses events of this format to create the illusion of international interest in the temporarily occupied territories and to spread fabrications about alleged "Donbas genocide," "Ukrainian water blockade," and the "reconstruction" of the region.

The Center emphasizes that no reputable publication sends its journalists to the occupied territories, as this is a direct violation of Ukrainian legislation.

The same "foreign journalists" and politicians who gathered at the meeting are mostly marginal figures - noted the CCD.

Recall

Recently, the CCD also emphasized that Russian media actively cover trips to the TOT, focusing on the opening of new facilities and meetings with local residents. The purpose of the visit is to conceal real problems and the humanitarian crisis in the TOT.

In reality, a severe water crisis continues in the occupied part of Donetsk region, the population is concerned about the prospect of the heating season, and the issue of compensation for destroyed housing remains unresolved.

