Occupying authorities use "foreign journalists" and politicians for propaganda in Donetsk region - Center for Countering Disinformation

04:50 PM • 13498 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
September 16, 03:22 PM • 23662 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
September 16, 02:08 PM • 17978 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 33126 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
September 16, 10:07 AM • 48220 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
September 16, 09:54 AM • 24480 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
September 16, 09:19 AM • 40543 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 36687 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM • 16625 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
September 16, 07:30 AM • 37601 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgets
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Famous dog Misha is no longer allowed into the Kyiv metro during shelling - animal rights activists
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performance
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv Oblast
Rzeczpospolita: In Poland, during a Russian drone raid, a house was hit by a missile from an F-16, not a drone
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and Anyma
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect04:50 PM • 13502 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
September 16, 03:22 PM • 23670 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 20057 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
September 16, 10:07 AM • 48225 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 09:19 AM • 40547 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and Anyma
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performance
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winners
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reason
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long table
Occupying authorities use "foreign journalists" and politicians for propaganda in Donetsk region - Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

The head of the occupation administration, Denis Pushilin, met with foreign journalists and politicians from various countries. The Center for Countering Disinformation notes that these are marginal figures, and Russian propaganda uses such events to spread fabrications.

Occupying authorities use "foreign journalists" and politicians for propaganda in Donetsk region - Center for Countering Disinformation

The head of the occupation administration in Donetsk region, Denis Pushilin, met with a group of so-called foreign journalists and politicians from a number of countries. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, according to UNN.

Details

Among the participants were representatives from the USA, Latin America, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Turkey, Belgium, and France. Russian propaganda uses events of this format to create the illusion of international interest in the temporarily occupied territories and to spread fabrications about alleged "Donbas genocide," "Ukrainian water blockade," and the "reconstruction" of the region.

The Center emphasizes that no reputable publication sends its journalists to the occupied territories, as this is a direct violation of Ukrainian legislation. 

The same "foreign journalists" and politicians who gathered at the meeting are mostly marginal figures

- noted the CCD.

Recall

Recently, the CCD also emphasized that Russian media actively cover trips to the TOT, focusing on the opening of new facilities and meetings with local residents. The purpose of the visit is to conceal real problems and the humanitarian crisis in the TOT.

In reality, a severe water crisis continues in the occupied part of Donetsk region, the population is concerned about the prospect of the heating season, and the issue of compensation for destroyed housing remains unresolved.

Russian media spread fakes about the use of civilians by the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a "human shield" - CPD16.09.25, 03:27 • 18799 views

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
France
Belgium
Czech Republic
Slovakia
Turkey
United States