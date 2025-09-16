Russian media spread fakes about the use of civilians by the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a "human shield" - CPD

$41.280.03
September 15, 05:38 PM • 23164 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
September 15, 03:43 PM • 30576 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Exclusive
September 15, 02:18 PM • 25664 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
September 15, 12:27 PM • 30061 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
September 15, 09:58 AM • 31829 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 62108 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 38715 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 33516 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 36950 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 59524 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
The family of the man who killed Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska in the US has a rich criminal history - mediaSeptember 15, 02:49 PM • 4310 views
Foreigners who recruited children in Ukraine for sexual exploitation exposed: case detailsSeptember 15, 03:01 PM • 9654 views
The subsistence minimum in Ukraine will increase to UAH 3,209September 15, 05:55 PM • 8138 views
Dmytro Pasichnyk, ballet dancer of Lviv Opera, killed in war06:37 PM • 10436 views
Everything you need to know about innovations, revenues, and expenditures of the 2026 Budget: Pidlasa analyzed the draft document07:06 PM • 8688 views
Publications
Everything you need to know about innovations, revenues, and expenditures of the 2026 Budget: Pidlasa analyzed the draft document07:06 PM • 8786 views
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countriesSeptember 15, 09:21 AM • 38556 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipeSeptember 15, 08:30 AM • 42262 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 62109 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM • 36878 views
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 28191 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 28535 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 34415 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 40401 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 90086 views
Russian media spread fakes about the use of civilians by the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a "human shield" - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

Russian media are spreading false information about the alleged use of civilians by the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a "human shield" in Sosnivka, Dnipropetrovsk region. The Center for Countering Disinformation refutes these statements, emphasizing the lack of evidence and the unidentified nature of the "eyewitnesses."

Russian media spread fakes about the use of civilians by the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a "human shield" - CPD

Russian media are spreading false information about the alleged use of civilians by the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a "human shield" in Sosnivka, Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, according to UNN.

Details

Russian sources claim that Ukrainian soldiers forced civilians to carry the wounded, transport ammunition, dig trenches, and set up firing positions in houses.

There is no evidence for this information, and the eyewitnesses cited by the propagandists are not identified.

This is a standard tactic of Russian media — to spread emotional stories without any confirmation. Instead of admitting their own crimes against civilian infrastructure, the Russians are trying to shift the blame to Ukraine.

- emphasized the CPD.

Recall

Recently, the CPD reported that Russian propaganda resources and anonymous channels in social networks are spreading disinformation, the purpose of which is to accuse Ukraine of a drone attack on the territory of Poland.

Starting tomorrow, Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories who have not received Russian passports face forced deportation - CCD09.09.25, 15:18 • 17713 views

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine
Poland