Russian media spread fakes about the use of civilians by the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a "human shield" - CPD

Russian media are spreading false information about the alleged use of civilians by the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a "human shield" in Sosnivka, Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, according to UNN.

Details

Russian sources claim that Ukrainian soldiers forced civilians to carry the wounded, transport ammunition, dig trenches, and set up firing positions in houses.

There is no evidence for this information, and the eyewitnesses cited by the propagandists are not identified.

This is a standard tactic of Russian media — to spread emotional stories without any confirmation. Instead of admitting their own crimes against civilian infrastructure, the Russians are trying to shift the blame to Ukraine. - emphasized the CPD.

Recall

Recently, the CPD reported that Russian propaganda resources and anonymous channels in social networks are spreading disinformation, the purpose of which is to accuse Ukraine of a drone attack on the territory of Poland.

