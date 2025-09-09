Starting tomorrow, Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories who have not received Russian passports face forced deportation - CCD

Starting tomorrow, September 10, Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories who have not received Russian passports face forced deportation. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, writes UNN.

September 10 is the deadline set by the decree of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, by which citizens of Ukraine who are "illegally staying in the Russian Federation" must leave the country or "legalize" - reported the CCD.

This decree was signed by Russian dictator Putin back in March of this year and is one of the elements of pressure and intimidation of Ukrainians in the occupied territories. The invaders force Ukrainians in the TOT to obtain Russian passports, depriving people of access to medical care, social benefits, the opportunity to work officially, and threatening deportation.

Forced passportization is the Kremlin's way of creating the illusion of "legality" of the occupation of Ukrainian territories. And the repressions by which Ukrainian citizens are driven into "Russian citizenship" are a tool for eradicating any manifestations of disloyalty to the occupiers - the message says.

Addition

The CCD reported that in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the occupiers are looking for traitors who will help seize property from Ukrainians.

In the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region, Russians threaten those who are found to have Ukrainian television antennas.