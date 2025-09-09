Starting tomorrow, Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories who have not received Russian passports face forced deportation - CCD

$41.250.03
Exclusive
07:55 AM • 28749 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.Photo
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 45563 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 41323 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
06:31 AM • 26512 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 24334 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 25443 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 37870 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 52532 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 28872 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 50142 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Ukraine and the EU began screening the last Cluster dedicated to agricultureSeptember 9, 03:31 AM • 4080 views
Belarusian spy network exposed in Europe: operation detailsSeptember 9, 03:49 AM • 7792 views
Traitors helping to seize housing from Ukrainians are being sought in the temporarily occupied territories - CNSSeptember 9, 05:16 AM • 5930 views
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentation07:22 AM • 25981 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhoto07:45 AM • 18564 views
Publications
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentation07:22 AM • 26514 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 45569 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 41328 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 8, 03:42 PM • 52535 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroadSeptember 8, 01:06 PM • 44192 views
UNN Lite
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhoto07:45 AM • 18953 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 26976 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 26094 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 95088 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 52308 views
Starting tomorrow, Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories who have not received Russian passports face forced deportation - CCD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories who have not received Russian passports face forced deportation starting September 10. This is due to the expiration of the term set by Putin's decree.

Starting tomorrow, Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories who have not received Russian passports face forced deportation - CCD

Starting tomorrow, September 10, Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories who have not received Russian passports face forced deportation. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, writes UNN.

September 10 is the deadline set by the decree of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, by which citizens of Ukraine who are "illegally staying in the Russian Federation" must leave the country or "legalize"

- reported the CCD.

This decree was signed by Russian dictator Putin back in March of this year and is one of the elements of pressure and intimidation of Ukrainians in the occupied territories. The invaders force Ukrainians in the TOT to obtain Russian passports, depriving people of access to medical care, social benefits, the opportunity to work officially, and threatening deportation.

Forced passportization is the Kremlin's way of creating the illusion of "legality" of the occupation of Ukrainian territories. And the repressions by which Ukrainian citizens are driven into "Russian citizenship" are a tool for eradicating any manifestations of disloyalty to the occupiers

- the message says.

Addition

The CCD reported that in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the occupiers are looking for traitors who will help seize property from Ukrainians.

In the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region, Russians threaten those who are found to have Ukrainian television antennas.

Pavlo Zinchenko

War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukraine