10:59 AM
Trump called Zelenskyy a “great salesman” who got $350 billion from “crazy” Biden

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

According to the US president, Zelenskyy allegedly forced Joe Biden to give Ukraine $350 billion, as a result of which Ukraine, in Trump's opinion, lost 25% of its territory.

Trump called Zelenskyy a “great salesman” who got $350 billion from “crazy” Biden

US President Donald Trump stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a "great salesman" who made "crazy" Joe Biden give $350 billion, as a result of which 25% of Ukraine disappeared. Trump said this in an interview with Politico, reports UNN.

Details

He (Zelenskyy - ed.) is a great salesman. I call him P. T. Barnum. You know who P. T. Barnum is, right? One of the greatest in history. He could sell any product at any time. That was his phrase: "I can sell any product at any time." And it was true. He said it didn't matter whether the product worked or not. So, he (Zelenskyy - ed.) is like P. T. Barnum. He made "crazy" Joe Biden give him $350 billion. And look what it led to. It led to about 25% of his country disappearing.

- Trump said.

Reference

Phineas Taylor Barnum was an American showman, businessman, and politician, known for promoting famous hoaxes and founding the Barnum & Bailey Circus.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that despite respect for the people and army of Ukraine, Russia is much larger, and at some point, size will prevail.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

