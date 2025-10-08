Zaluzhnyi begins forming a team to participate in the presidential and parliamentary elections of Ukraine - Media

$41.320.03
48.170.10
ukenru
09:05 AM • 5152 views
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
08:55 AM • 10933 views
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
07:23 AM • 11981 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
07:01 AM • 16735 views
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains
07:01 AM • 16946 views
The price of gold continues to rise and break records, and silver has also reacted to this increase
06:24 AM • 16079 views
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 7, 03:10 PM • 58863 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
October 7, 02:52 PM • 54556 views
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 7, 12:19 PM • 39605 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
October 7, 11:53 AM • 40922 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
2m/s
98%
751mm
Popular news
SBU and National Police blocked new "schemes for draft dodgers": among those detained are a former Cabinet official and heads of higher education institutionsPhotoOctober 8, 01:02 AM • 28254 views
In Crimea, the occupiers check schoolchildren's phones for VPN and Ukrainian languageOctober 8, 02:06 AM • 25578 views
Israel and Hamas made "progress" in Egypt talks - CNNOctober 8, 02:56 AM • 28932 views
The Czech Republic may transfer 30 modernized T-72M4CZ tanks to Ukraine - General Staff of the country04:41 AM • 20235 views
Fashion after 60: short haircuts that give youth and confidencePhoto07:12 AM • 24521 views
Publications
Half a million a month during the war: how the NBU's chief lawyer lives while the military raises money for dronesPhoto09:38 AM • 3522 views
Fashion after 60: short haircuts that give youth and confidencePhoto07:12 AM • 24520 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadershipOctober 7, 03:10 PM • 58866 views
Why did one of the giants of the domestic pharmaceutical industry, "Darnytsia," fall into its own trap? The history of the issue October 7, 01:53 PM • 43505 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 73705 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Ursula von der Leyen
Joe Biden
John Ratcliffe
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
Poland
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in history07:42 AM • 10470 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 37057 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 40387 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 92036 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 86837 views
Actual
Tesla Model Y
Nord Stream
SWIFT
El País
Financial Times

Zaluzhnyi begins forming a team to participate in the presidential and parliamentary elections of Ukraine - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4216 views

Ukraine's Ambassador to Britain, and formerly the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, likely intends to form a parliamentary list, despite the absence of official statements about his intention to run for president. Intelligence Online sources report that high-ranking military personnel and officials have received invitations.

Zaluzhnyi begins forming a team to participate in the presidential and parliamentary elections of Ukraine - Media

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and current Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom, is already being offered to form a parliamentary list, even though he himself has not yet announced his intention to run for president. Several high-ranking military officials and civil servants have received invitations to Zaluzhnyi's potential political team for future elections. This is stated in the material by Intelligence Online, writes UNN.

Details 

Sources at Intelligence Online report that some of Zaluzhnyi's allies have been offered places on a potential parliamentary list if he decides to participate in the presidential race. According to informants, the list may include several high-ranking military officials who have already been asked about their readiness to work in parliament in support of a new political course.

Although Zaluzhnyi has not officially made statements about political plans, his name is increasingly appearing among possible presidential candidates. Polls show high support for his candidacy as soon as Ukraine can hold elections. 

Budanov leads the ranking of influential Ukrainians among military personnel, considering the trust placed in him - blogger26.08.25, 17:38 • 4392 views

At the same time, analysts note that some of these narratives may be pro-Russian information campaigns aimed at political division in Ukraine.

Zaluzhnyi himself does not comment on a possible political career, and his team strictly controls public appearances in London. Earlier, in August, the British newspaper The Guardian reported that Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort offered his consulting services to Zaluzhnyi, but the ambassador refused.

74% of Ukrainians trust Zelensky, 50% trust Prytula - poll20.05.25, 12:24 • 6209 views

According to media reports, Zaluzhnyi is not the only high-ranking official considering a political future in Kyiv. Intelligence Online wrote in July that the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, also has his own ambitions regarding influence on the political process.

Why Ukrainians trust Zaluzhnyi and Budanov - blogger named reasons01.10.25, 09:51 • 3067 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyPolitics
Paul Manafort
The Guardian
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
United Kingdom
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Valerii Zaluzhnyi
London
Kyiv