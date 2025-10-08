Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and current Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom, is already being offered to form a parliamentary list, even though he himself has not yet announced his intention to run for president. Several high-ranking military officials and civil servants have received invitations to Zaluzhnyi's potential political team for future elections. This is stated in the material by Intelligence Online, writes UNN.

Sources at Intelligence Online report that some of Zaluzhnyi's allies have been offered places on a potential parliamentary list if he decides to participate in the presidential race. According to informants, the list may include several high-ranking military officials who have already been asked about their readiness to work in parliament in support of a new political course.

Although Zaluzhnyi has not officially made statements about political plans, his name is increasingly appearing among possible presidential candidates. Polls show high support for his candidacy as soon as Ukraine can hold elections.

At the same time, analysts note that some of these narratives may be pro-Russian information campaigns aimed at political division in Ukraine.

Zaluzhnyi himself does not comment on a possible political career, and his team strictly controls public appearances in London. Earlier, in August, the British newspaper The Guardian reported that Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort offered his consulting services to Zaluzhnyi, but the ambassador refused.

According to media reports, Zaluzhnyi is not the only high-ranking official considering a political future in Kyiv. Intelligence Online wrote in July that the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, also has his own ambitions regarding influence on the political process.

